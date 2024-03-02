Gala Fundraiser 2024 FLASH SALE

Join us for a memorable evening featuring a musical performance by OEM, as well as a dynamic art installation. Our program invites you on a voyage of harmony from ancient choral music through interactive multimedia visuals and futuristic live electronic music. The evening will also include drinks, nibbles, and a silent auction featuring handmade art objects.





Proceeds from this fundraiser will support some exciting new projects from One Equall Musick which combine our love of early repertoire with new adventures in contemporary music. Your support will enable our ensemble to grow during the 2024/25 season and beyond.





Accessible entrance possible - please contact us for more information.





Please note that we are unable to provide a tax receipt for donations under $75. If you would like to make a donation over $75, please contact us, and we will process your donation through a partner organisation.