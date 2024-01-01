Krispy Kreme Donuts For Dogs!

Krispy Kreme Fundraiser in support of Sit With Me Dog Rescue!





IMPORTANT! PLEASE READ CAREFULLY!





All orders MUST be picked up from your preferred pickup point on JULY 6, between 5-8pm.





Any donuts that are not picked up by 8pm will not be held for you unless alternate arrangements had previously been made. Donuts will not be available earlier than 5pm as they are coming fresh from Montreal and will not be in Ottawa until late afternoon. Please circle the date on your calendar! You can absolutely appoint someone else to pick-up your donuts for you if you are unable to make it for pickup!





All doughnuts are original glazed. Can be frozen! **NOT VEGAN FRIENDLY**





$15/dozen.





Pickup locations are: Orleans, Barrhaven, Kanata, Metcalfe Village, Gatineau or Rockland





Please note: Final pickup instructions, including exact address, will be sent the week prior to pickup by email.





Thank you so much for your support!