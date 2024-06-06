URG Wellness Workshops for Everyone (FREE)

At Up and Running Guelph, our programs are developed to improve mental health and well-being by bringing together nature-based activities and social connections. We know that feeling socially connected, especially in an increasingly isolated world, is more important now than ever. In addition to our weekly walking and running programs, we have scheduled more opportunities to come together as a group. Wellness activities may include workshops, information sessions, guided walks, AND MORE!





If there are topics you are interested in learning more about, or are interested in facilitating a group activity, we would love to hear from you!!















