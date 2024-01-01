May Church Coalition Meeting

Hi Everyone! We invite you to join us for the monthly Willowdale Church Coalition Meeting. This event provides an opportunity for fellowship, connection, and reflection among fellow ministry leaders with the hope that sharing experiences can foster a stronger sense of community and support.





If you cannot attend, please feel free to extend this invitation to another representative from your ministry.





We thank Tyndale for graciously hosting our event on May 29th!





We look forward to seeing you there!