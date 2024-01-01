Allan I Carswell Observatory First Clear DAY Solar Observing April 2-6

Welcome to the York University Allan I Carswell Astronomical Observatory Solar Observing!

Join York University astronomers from the Allan I Carswell Observatory to view the Sun! If the sky is clear we will take solar appropriate telescopes outside and view the sun, we will pass out glasses and demonstrate pinhole cameras. This program will include eclipse FAQ and a discussion of how to enjoy the partial eclipse from Toronto as well as activities.





This session will go ahead on the First Clear Day, to ensure that we get good weather. On each day April 2-6 we will be checking the weather and announcing on our website by 10am.

If the weather is CLEAR:

The location is 'Arboretum Parking Garage' Building 80 , 5th floor (open air). Just go up to the top level and in the South-East corner we will have small telescopes with solar viewing. There are lifts and stairs but you will not be able to drive all the way to the top for safety reasons. Just look for the telescopes and join the tour.

If the weather is CLOUDY:

The event will be rolled to the next day! For example if it is cloudy April 2, we will try again April 3, 4, 5, and 6 until we get a clear day. After one success we are done so it is recommended to check the website before coming out.

https://www.yorku.ca/science/observatory/solar-eclipse-2024/





Please keep in mind only one ticket booking per person is currently allowed and the observatory is not a handicap accessible area. Tickets are good for the entire event.





Our regular online public viewing will continue every Monday evening from 9-10pm ET, with audio from York Universe on astronomy.fm and broadcasting at: https://www.youtube.com/user/YorkUObservatory/live

On the final Friday of every month, we will be broadcasting live imaging on YouTube from 7:30pm ET on our TeleTube broadcast at: https://www.youtube.com/user/YorkUObservatory/live

For weather updates and all information see our website at https://observatory.info.yorku.ca/

You can also email us at [email protected]! Happy viewing, hope to see you all either online or at one of our in person events.