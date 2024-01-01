Special Delivery Workshops with Lee Su-Feh - June 22/23/29/30

Algorithmic Dances with Lee Su-Feh

June 22 & 23, 29 & 30

10am - 1pm Scotiabank Dance Centre (Birmingham Studio)

This workshop is open to all levels of experience. No prior experience in movement is necessary.





Class Description:

Touch Me Hold Me Let Me Go (TMHMLMG) is

An algorithm for dancing with the planet.

An algorithm for dancing with your beloved.

An algorithm for dancing from enough-ness.

To practice love in the midst of distress,





To practice care in the midst of distress





This workshop explores the multitude of ways TMHMLMG can generate dances and action - alone or with others. Participants can expect to roll around on and off the floor; tune in to their breath and self; and explore consent and permission around touch. Baked into the work is ongoing attention to pain and injury, as well as permission to rest, even as participants are invited into explorations of their birthright to move, speak, and dance. Pleasure and care will be our compass in this work.





I use the word algorithm as a way to provide an alternative to the more opaque algorithms in our devices and on the internet; algorithms that increasingly mediate our relationships to one another. I offer TMHMLMG as a reminder of the older technologies and wisdoms in our bodies. I offer it as an invitation towards relating to one another and to non-humans in ways that are gentler and hopefully, more sustainable than the ways of the current world. - Lee Su-Feh



Teacher Description:

Lee Su-Feh (she/they)’s work encompasses choreography, performance, teaching, dramaturgy, writing and community-organizing.





Born and raised in Malaysia, they were indelibly marked by teachers who strove to find a contemporary Asian expression out of the remnants of colonialism and dislocated traditions. Since moving to x ʷ m ə θk ʷəy̓ə m( Musqueam), S ḵ w x̱ wú7mesh ( Squamish), s ə lilw ə t a ɬ ( Tsleil-Waututh) Territories, a.k.a. Vancouver, Canada, in 1988, Su-Feh has created a body of work that explores the contemporary body as a site of intersecting and displaced histories and habits. These works have taken place in theatres, on the streets, on beaches and in the forest, in print and online.









Photographer credits: Yvonne Chew





