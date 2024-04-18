BDC Economic Outlook: What's in store for 2024?

Join Pierre Cléroux, Vice President, Research and Chief Economist at BDC—Canada's development bank—for an overview of the economy, here and abroad. Learn how inflation, the rise of interest rates and the resulting economic slowdown are changing our business environment. You’ll also discover how entrepreneurs can forge a path forward in a context marked by labour shortages and global uncertainties.





Doors open at 5pm. There will be a presentation followed by a Q&A period. Light refreshments and food will be provided.

About Pierre Cléroux:

Pierre Cléroux was appointed Vice President, Research and Chief Economist at BDC in 2012.

Pierre leads a team of experts who analyze economic data to identify business and sector trends impacting Canadian entrepreneurs. A seasoned speaker, he helps business owners understand the risks and opportunities presented by the economic environment.

Mr. Cléroux is also responsible for providing economic analysis and advice to the Bank’s senior management team, and supervises all marketing and industry research activities. Over his 25-year career as an economist, he has held several influential positions that had a direct impact on entrepreneurs in Canada and abroad.