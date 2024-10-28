Holly and Ivy Fair 2024

Gather in our beautiful yurt for the story of "The Wise Ant." During the winter months the insects are resting. Some insects are better at preparing for this very cold time of year then others. The Wise Ant is a story about hard work, compassion and friendship. Enacted using Needle felted Marionettes. Written by Suzanne Down inspired by an Aesop's fable. Performed by Monika Wildemann, Kaitlin Brown and Paula Cheal. This ticket is valid for any age. Children under the age of 9 must be accompanied by an adult.

