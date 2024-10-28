Holly and Ivy Fair 2024

Gather in our beautiful yurt for the story of "The Wise Ant."
During the winter months the insects are resting. Some insects are better at preparing for this very cold time of year then others. The Wise Ant is a story about hard work, compassion and friendship. Enacted using Needle felted Marionettes.
Written by Suzanne Down inspired by an Aesop's fable. Performed by Monika Wildemann, Kaitlin Brown and Paula Cheal.
This ticket is valid for any age. Children under the age of 9 must be accompanied by an adult.
Family Ticket - Puppet Show 11:30 am
$20
This ticket is valid for a full immediate family - 2 guardians and their children.
Ticket - Puppet Show 1:00 pm
$5
Family Ticket - Puppet Show 1:00 pm
$20
Ticket - Puppet Show 2:30 pm
$5
Family Ticket - Puppet Show 2:30 pm
$20
Activity Ticket x 22
$20
Pre-purchase 22 activity tickets, this is the best value.
These tickets are used to:
- purchase face painting
- enter the Gnome Grotto
- make your very own dipped beeswax candle
- make seasonal children's crafts
- shop in the children`s store
Food Ticket
$2
Hot drink or cookie.
Food ticket
$5
Valid for a dessert, a bowl of soup or a small salad. Includes bread.
Food ticket
$10
Valid for soup and salad or large salad. Includes bread.
All You Care to Eat
$20
Includes all of the food available in the indoor cafe - soup, salad, dessert, hot drink, bread until you feel satisfied.
Valid for one individual.
