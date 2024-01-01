ahmm 2024 | Ajeeb Ajeeb | May 17 - 19 at 7pm

ahmm 2024 | Ajeeb Ajeeb | May 17 - 19 | 7pm



Created and Performed by: Anjalica Solomon, Nhylar, and Panthea Vatandoost

Duration of Performance: 75 minutes

On the date of shows, online sales close at 6pm. Tickets can be purchased at the door with cash or debit.







A performance of spoken word expressions, textured with experiments in song, movement and percussion by a phenomenal trio of Desi and Persian artists.

For more information about Ajeeb Ajeeb and the artists please click here: Ajeeb Ajeeb

For more information about ahmm please click here: ahmm 2024





Here is some general accessibility info, please contact us with questions or requests.

There main common area entrance at 910 Richards has one flight of nine stairs. The back entrance, which is in the parking lot behind 910 Richards and cornering Smithe, provides access to the elevator. If you require elevator access, please contact our Front of House Welcome Host here , a minimum of 24 hours prior to your event time and we will meet you at the door to let you in and support.

There is one wheelchair accessible and one gender neutral washroom.

Gathering in community on the unceded, ancestral, occupied territories of the xʷməθkwəy̓əm (Musqueam), Skwxwú7mesh (Squamish), and Səl̓ílwətaɬ (Tsleil-Waututh) First Nations.