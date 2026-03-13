Yellowhead Koinonia Christian School Society

Offered by

Yellowhead Koinonia Christian School Society

About this shop

YCS Spring Plant Fundraiser

12" Hanging Basket for SHADE item
12" Hanging Basket for SHADE item
12" Hanging Basket for SHADE item
12" Hanging Basket for SHADE
$39

The shade baskets are a mix of begonias, green Ray pansies, fuchsias (pictured above) and other shade tolerant plants.

All planters will be assorted. They will not be exactly as the picture shows so they will be a variety of colors.


12" Hanging Basket for SUN item
12" Hanging Basket for SUN item
12" Hanging Basket for SUN
$39

All the petunia baskets and planters will be assorted. They will not be exactly as the picture shows so they will be a variety of colors.

12" Planter for SHADE item
12" Planter for SHADE item
12" Planter for SHADE item
12" Planter for SHADE
$40

All planters will be assorted. They will not be exactly as the picture shows so they will be a variety of colors.

12" Planter for SUN item
12" Planter for SUN item
12" Planter for SUN item
12" Planter for SUN
$40

All the petunia planters will be assorted. They will not be exactly as the picture shows so they will be a variety of colors.

12" Herb Planter item
12" Herb Planter
$36

Assortment of fresh summer herbs in a convenient and beautiful 12" planter.

6 Pack Assorted Petunias item
6 Pack Assorted Petunias item
6 Pack Assorted Petunias
$7

Bedding plants: Assorted 6 packs of petunias to plant in your own garden or space.

All the petunia packs will be a variety of colors.

(photo is just for an idea)

Add a donation for Yellowhead Koinonia Christian School Society

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