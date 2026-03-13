YCS Spring Plant Fundraiser

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The shade baskets are a mix of begonias, green Ray pansies, fuchsias (pictured above) and other shade tolerant plants.
All planters will be assorted. They will not be exactly as the picture shows so they will be a variety of colors.
All the petunia baskets and planters will be assorted. They will not be exactly as the picture shows so they will be a variety of colors.
All planters will be assorted. They will not be exactly as the picture shows so they will be a variety of colors.
All the petunia planters will be assorted. They will not be exactly as the picture shows so they will be a variety of colors.
Assortment of fresh summer herbs in a convenient and beautiful 12" planter.
Bedding plants: Assorted 6 packs of petunias to plant in your own garden or space.
All the petunia packs will be a variety of colors.
(photo is just for an idea)
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