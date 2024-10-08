Concordia Relay for Life

Hosted by

Concordia Relay for Life

About this event

Add a donation for Concordia Relay for Life

$

Sales closed

CRFL Pink Party

1426 R. Bishop

Montréal, QC H3G 2E6, Canada

General admission
$15
EVENT INFO: 📍: McKibbins (1426 Bishop St, Montreal, Quebec H3G 2E6) 🗓️:October 23rd @ 8:30 pm to 11:00 Tickets: $15 Theme: Think Pink! 🩷🎗️🎀 Each ticket includes one free drink! 🍹 The event is open to everyone; if you have any questions, don’t hesitate to message us @concordiarelay

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!