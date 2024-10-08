CRFL Pink Party

EVENT INFO: 📍: McKibbins (1426 Bishop St, Montreal, Quebec H3G 2E6) 🗓️:October 23rd @ 8:30 pm to 11:00 Tickets: $15 Theme: Think Pink! 🩷🎗️🎀 Each ticket includes one free drink! 🍹 The event is open to everyone; if you have any questions, don’t hesitate to message us @concordiarelay

EVENT INFO: 📍: McKibbins (1426 Bishop St, Montreal, Quebec H3G 2E6) 🗓️:October 23rd @ 8:30 pm to 11:00 Tickets: $15 Theme: Think Pink! 🩷🎗️🎀 Each ticket includes one free drink! 🍹 The event is open to everyone; if you have any questions, don’t hesitate to message us @concordiarelay

More details...