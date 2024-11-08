Club Animé Québec

Hosted by

Club Animé Québec

About this event

Add a donation for Club Animé Québec

$

Sales closed

Festival Nadeshicon 2025 - Early Birds

1000 Bd René-Lévesque E

Québec, QC G1R 5T8, Canada

Weekend - Early Bird
$45
This ticket provides access to the Festival Nadeshicon 2025 for its complete duration. Please note that this ticket is not refundable. Billing information will not be conserved by the Festival Nadeshicon organization.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!