St. Marys Syro-Malabar Catholic Church
Annual Retreat 2024

550 Wellington St, London, ON N6A 3P9, Canada

'Abhishekagni' Convention is being conducted from 19th to 21st July, 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM, led by Fr. Xavier Khan Vattayil. All are invited to join in this retreat to be renewed in holy spirit. On all these three days, students from Grade 3 to Grade 12 have different retreat sections at the same time. Registration is required to participate and all are kindly requested to register in advance.


Note:

  • Name and category of all registrants, including adults and children, are mandatory to complete the registration.
  • Type N/A if any field is not applicable while registering the family ticket. 
  • Registration is FREE for children aged 3 yrs old & younger.


