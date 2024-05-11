6th Edition - Golf Tournament in Mirabel

1 green fee and dinner, price including the golf cart
The 1X2 - 2 Golf and Dinner for Businesses
$425
2 green fees and dinner, price including the golf cart
The 1X4 - 4 Golf and Dinner for Businesses
$825
4 green fees and dinner, price including the golf cart
The 2X4 - 8 Golf and Dinner for Businesses
$1,625
8 green fees and dinner, price including the golf cart
$2,400
12 green fees and dinner, price including the golf cart
The 4X4 - 16 Golf and Dinner for Businesses
$3,000
16 green fees and dinner, price including the golf cart
The 1X1 - 1 Golf and Dinner for Individuals
$225
1 Golf and Dinner, price including the golf cart
The 1X2 - 2 Golf and Dinner for Individuals
$450
2 Golf and Dinner, price including the golf cart
Major Partner
$250
Your name on the website; logo projected during the evening; logo on a sign at a hole with other partners; logo on the day's program
Exceptional Partner
$500
Your name on the website; logo projected during the evening; logo with "EXCEPTIONAL" mention on a hole; logo on the day's program; logo on the honor board with "EXCEPTIONAL" mention
Station and Contest Partner
$1,000
Your name on the website; logo projected during the evening; large logo on a hole; logo on the day's program; logo on the honor board in the "STATION AND CONTEST" category
Donor Partner $1500 and Above
$1,500
Your name on the website; logo projected during the evening; logo with "DONOR" mention on a hole; logo on the day's program; logo on the honor board with "EXCEPTIONAL" mention; logo on tables with mention during the evening; acknowledgment by the host; presentation of a prize during the evening
Souper pour particulier
$85
Souper pour particulier
Souper pour entreprises
$85
Souper pour entreprises
Add a donation for Fondation Annette Cimon Lebel inc.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!