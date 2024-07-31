KBF Sweatshirt Ordering Page

We are always asked if people can purchase our amazing golf giveaways when it's clothing related. Well ... this year you can!

Final day for ordering - July 31st, 2024





Note: Many have mentioned these tend to fit on the smaller size.

Unisex 1/4 Zip Sweatshirt

65/35 Polyester/Cotton Blend

Anti-pill Fleece with Metal Zipper

Prewashed soft fabric that is machine washable

You will be notified by email when your order is ready for pickup (mid to late August) from the Red Barn Fruit Farm. Shipping is not available.





No refunds or returns.





Thanks

The KBF Team