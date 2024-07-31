KBF Sweatshirt Ordering Page

We are always asked if people can purchase our amazing golf giveaways when it's clothing related. Well ... this year you can!
Final day for ordering - July 31st, 2024
Note: Many have mentioned these tend to fit on the smaller size.
Unisex 1/4 Zip Sweatshirt
65/35 Polyester/Cotton Blend
Anti-pill Fleece with Metal Zipper
Prewashed soft fabric that is machine washable
You will be notified by email when your order is ready for pickup (mid to late August) from the Red Barn Fruit Farm. Shipping is not available.
No refunds or returns.
Thanks
The KBF Team