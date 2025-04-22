Aadalama III

Come out to support our youth and get ready to witness the ultimate dance battle of the regions!!
Please do not share tickets and provide the name and email of the ticket holder.
NO REFUNDS, RESELLING OR EXCHANGES!
Come out to support our youth and get ready to witness the ultimate dance battle of the regions!!
Please do not share tickets and provide the name and email of the ticket holder.
NO REFUNDS, RESELLING OR EXCHANGES!
Add a donation for TAMIL YOUTH SOCIETY
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!