Dance Saskatchewan Membership

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DSI Adult membership. Valid Oct 1 - Sept 30. This is a voting membership.
DSI Professional Individual membership valid Oct 1 - Sept 30. This is a voting membership.
DSI Professional Company membership. Valid Oct 1 - Sept 30. This is a non-voting membership.
DSI Group membership. Valid Oct 1 - Sept 30. This is a voting membership. Groups may appoint one member to vote at the AGM.
DSI Professional Company membership. Valid Oct 1 - Sept 30. This is a voting membership. Groups may appoint one member to vote at the AGM.
DSI Family membership. Valid Oct 1 - Sept 30. This is a voting membership. Families may appoint one member to vote at the AGM.
DSI Family membership. Valid Oct 1 - Sept 30. This is a non-voting membership.
DSI Business membership. Valid Oct 1 - Sept 30. This is a voting membership. Businesses may appoint one member to vote at the AGM.
DSI Non-Resident membership. Valid Oct 1 - Sept 30. This is a non-voting membership.
Dance Saskatchewan offers Tariff 19 SOCAN Licenses at a rate of $80/fiscal year provided to DSI. SOCAN Licenses are required by all dance teachers for the right to use copyrighted recorded music in their classes. Please email the name(s) and email address(es) for your SOCAN licenses to [email protected].
Note: RE:SOUND Licences are not available through DSI at this time.
The Canadian Dance Assembly (CDA) is the voice of the professional dance sector in Canada and advocates for a healthy, sustainable environment in which professional dance practice can grow and thrive.
The Canadian Dance Assembly (CDA) is the voice of the professional dance sector in Canada and advocates for a healthy, sustainable environment in which professional dance practice can grow and thrive.
Please choose a Standing Council from the following, and email your choice to [email protected]:
Freelancers & Consultants
Independent Artists
Training & Education/Research & Writing
The Canadian Dance Assembly (CDA) is the voice of the professional dance sector in Canada and advocates for a healthy, sustainable environment in which professional dance practice can grow and thrive.
Please choose a Standing Council from the following, and email your choice to [email protected]:
Freelancers & Consultants
Independent Artists
Training & Education/Research & Writing
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