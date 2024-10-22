Albright Foundation

Hosted by

Albright Foundation

About this raffle

Add a donation for Albright Foundation

$

Sales closed

Albright Foundation's Spaghetti Dinner Raffle

BLEEDING BLUE RAFFLE
$5
TOP PRIZE - 2 TICKETS to the Leafs v Kraken game at the Scotia Bank Arena on October 31, 2024! ($600 value !!) Other prizes include signed merch by Wendel Clark and Doug Gilmour. Lots of prizes to give away so get your tickets TODAY!
Albright Foundation's 50/50 DRAW
$2
Winner of the Draw takes home HALF of the entire proceeds!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!