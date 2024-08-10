Logo
Summer picnic - For the whole family in Saint-Joseph Park

9909 68e Avenue, Montréal, QC H1C 1W3, Canada

Dear members, 

We invite you to celebrate Summer together at a family picnic in Parc Saint-Joseph! The facilities are fully universally accessible! Don't forget! L'Étoile de Pacho is proud to have collaborated on their design! Come and have fun with us!


Date:               Saturday, August 10th, 2024

Time:              11 a.m. to 2 p.m. 

Place:             Parc Saint-Joseph

Address:         9909, 68th Avenue, Montreal (Quebec) H1C 1W3


On site, you'll find adapted play modules and handicapped parking spots.


 Bring your own lunch!


We look forward to enjoying the sun with you!

