Summer picnic - For the whole family in Saint-Joseph Park

Dear members,

We invite you to celebrate Summer together at a family picnic in Parc Saint-Joseph! The facilities are fully universally accessible! Don't forget! L'Étoile de Pacho is proud to have collaborated on their design! Come and have fun with us!





Date: Saturday, August 10th, 2024

Time: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Place: Parc Saint-Joseph

Address: 9909, 68th Avenue, Montreal (Quebec) H1C 1W3





On site, you'll find adapted play modules and handicapped parking spots.





Bring your own lunch!





We look forward to enjoying the sun with you!