Stained Glass - Level 2

222 Diamond Pl, Pilot Butte, SK S0G 3Z0, Canada

This will be a four week program for those who have completed Level 1.  The final project will be 8x10 inches or smaller. 

Everyone will work at their own speed and the instructor will assist everyone who needs help. 

Week 1: pick a pattern and glass and draw on glass (possibly start cutting)

Week 2: cut the glass and start grinding

Week 3: finish grinding, start copper foil

Week 4: finish copper foil and solder, clean 

All product and tools are provided just bring a drink, no snacks please.

Instructor:  Sally Cain

Dates:  Four evening classes are required to complete this project;  Thursday October 24, 31 and November 7 and 14.

Time: 6:30pm to 9:30pm

Cost: $85.50

Ages: 18+

Max Class size: 8

Refunds: No refunds or credits unless the class is cancelled.

Original costs are generously subsidized by 10% by the Saskatchewan Lotteries Communities Grant.

