Abby Cat Daddy Paw's Up Shop!

Rock out and show your love for local community cats and the environment with this reusable tote bag!
Rock out and show your love for local community cats and the environment with this reusable tote bag!
Cat Nip Pillows
CA$5
Assorted catnip pillows made by volunteers, these are potent 'nips!
Get one or two for your lil fur ball and watch as they enter a whole new dimension and burn off some extra calories!
Made by some of our incredible and loving volunteers!
Assorted catnip pillows made by volunteers, these are potent 'nips!
Get one or two for your lil fur ball and watch as they enter a whole new dimension and burn off some extra calories!
Made by some of our incredible and loving volunteers!
Abby Cat Daddy Tee (White)
CA$45
Wear your support with pride!
Answer the questions below for sizing :)
Please allow for up to 10 business days to process- as the shirts are printed as needed.
Wear your support with pride!
Answer the questions below for sizing :)
Please allow for up to 10 business days to process- as the shirts are printed as needed.
Abby Cat Daddy Tee (Black)
CA$45
Wear your support with pride!
Answer the questions below for sizing :)
Please allow for up to 10 business days to process- as the shirts are printed as needed.
Wear your support with pride!
Answer the questions below for sizing :)
Please allow for up to 10 business days to process- as the shirts are printed as needed.
Abby Cat Daddy Lanyard
CA$6.50
Wear your support with pride!
use for keys, ID, or whatever else your needs may be!
Wear your support with pride!
use for keys, ID, or whatever else your needs may be!
Abby Cat Daddy Baseball Cap
CA$40
Support our local community cats with pride with this snap back baseball cap! Item takes up to a week to be prepared.
Support our local community cats with pride with this snap back baseball cap! Item takes up to a week to be prepared.