Abby Cat Daddy's Winter Silent Auction

Estimated Value $100.00+
Donated by: Janet
Description: Catnip Pillow & Kicker, Blanket, Plush Kitty, Teasing Toy, Lazer, Cat Nail Clippers, Games, and More.
Estimated Value: $75+
Donated by: Silver Hills Bakery
3 months of delicious bread - 15 coupons for 1 free loaf each.
Note: cutting board not included.
Estimated Value: $60
Donated by: Jeffrey Wolfgang Klassen
Description: Framed One-of-A-Kind Jewel Art 'Kitten with Butterflies', Handcrafted soft Kitty Blanket and Catnip Toy Kicker.
Estimated Value: $50
Donated by: The Sprouted Oven
$25 Gift Certificate, Beech's Dark Chocolate Ginger Pieces, and Beech's Rose & Violet Creams.
Estimated Value: $100
Donated by: Coastal Rivers Pet Hospital
Basket includes Cat dish set, a Tail Teaser, Tuna & Scallop Churu Treats, One Complimentary Pet Examination, and Toy Basket.
Estimated Value: $75
Donated by: Pawsitive Thrift
3 Cat and 1 Dog Mug each contain a Hot Chocolate, Baileys chocolate, and a Holiday Candy Stick. Gift wrapped for Christmas!
Estimated Value: $40
Donated by: Pawsitive Thrift
Description: Wine Carafe "Do Not Keep Things Bottled Up, Drink Wine" and Wine Goblets "Partners in Wine".
Estimated Value: $50
Donated by: Pawsitive Thrift
Baileys 'The Original' 750ml and Baileys Chocolate Truffles with a hint of Baileys "The Original'.
Estimated Value: $50
Donated by: Abbotsford Downtown Business Association
Description: Gift Certificate for a fun time spent shopping in Downtown Abbotsford.
Estimated Value: $460
Donated by: MINDBODYSHEN & Triangle Healing Products
A beautifully curated collection designed to support both you and your pet. This basket blends calming tools, holistic care & nourishing treats. Includes: Gift Certificate for Initial Acupuncture Session, Gift certificate for a Virtual Intuitive Animal Reiki Session, Dry brush for human lymphatic support, Pet grooming brush, Rose quartz gua sha, Earth Rated Ear Wipes for pets, Bag of dried cod treats, Crystal set (7), Essences for Animals tincture set (5 bottles). A thoughtful, calming, and luxurious treat for humans and their pets.
Estimated Value: $50
Donated by: Anonymous Donor
This Porcelain Cat was produced in China in the 20th century for European and American markets. Cats are considered a symbol of longevity, so a gift of this figurine will not only protect its inhabitants but also bestow health and longevity.
Estimated Value: $50
Donated by: Pawsitive Thrift
A Gray Monk 2020 Cabernet Merlot and 4 Luminarc Red Wine Glasses.
Estimated Value: $40
Donated by: Pawsitive Thrift
This vintage collectable Barbie is #109 from the 2018 Fashionistas Series. The 12" Doll in a Leopard Print Dress with Bracelet is in her original box, which has never been opened.
Estimated Value: $115
Donated by: Pawsitive Thrift
With 1400 peak watts of power, Total Crushing Blades, and 2 Auto-IQ programs, you can crush ice into snow, frozen fruit into smooth smoothies, and frozen drinks that easily pour of the 2.1L (72 oz.) pitcher. And don't stop at drinks - use Low, Medium, High Pulse programs for salsas, dips, purees, and more!
Estimated Value: $550
Donated by: Pawsitive Thrift
Experience the freshest and most nutritious juices at home. Unlike traditional juicers, this cold press juicer preserves the original enzymes and nutrients, ensuring you get the full benefits of your fruits & vegetables. A perfect addition to your kitchen.
Estimated Value: $125
This portable electric stove features 2 burners and a stainless steel body. It is an 1800W electric countertop burner with individual variable temperature dials for each plate. Suitable for all cookware.
Estimated Value: $200
Donated by Elizabeth Wesley
For the Chrysler PT Cruiser / model car collector. Obtained over many years attending Chrysler PT Cruiser event(s) across the country - 40 cars in total, along with the promotional material obtained at each event.
Estimated Value: $100
Donated by: Pawsitive Thrift
City and Colour Sometimes Promo Poster from concerts held in March and June 2006, autographed by Dallas Green himself. Plus a 2nd poster of Dallas Green. Priceless!
Estimated Value: $75
Donated by: Anonymous Donor
A beautiful plush faux fur throw in a soft pastel green colour. Purrfect for curling up in when its cold outside.
Estimated Value: $80
Donated by: Gallery 7 Theatre & Performing Arts in Abbotsford
"Glory" is an electrifying play about the greatest hockey dynasty of the 30s and 40s - the Preston Rivulettes - Canada's most dominant, but most forgotten, champions. Jan 23 - Feb 8, 2026
Estimated Value: $75
Donated by Elizabeth Wesley
This vintage "Trav-L-Bar" set from the 50s includes: two shot glasses, a wine bottle opener, bottlecap opener, mixing spoon, four cups, and a key in original envelope to lock the leather case. Classic charm and functionality.
Estimated Value: $70
Donated by: Pawsitive Thrift
A 13" x 9" covered buffet dish designed with elegance & functionality. Oven & microwave safe tempered glass, stainless steel rack & tea light holders (tea lights not incl.), stainless steel frame & handles, with a stainless steel lid - perfect for entertaining.
Estimated Value: $50
Donated by: Pawsitive Thrift
This model features a mirror-finish stainless steel build, a tempered glass lid with steam vent, and adjustable fuel holder - was part of The Bay's "Essential Needs" line. Great for catering, buffet setups, and holiday entertaining.
Estimated Value: $50
Donated by: Pawsitive Thrift
The Frigidaire Mini Portable Compact Personal Fridge Cooler has a 4-litre capacity and can hold up to six standard 12 oz. cans. Quiet and vibration-free thermoelectric cooling system. Features a convenient carry handle + heavy-duty locking latch. Suitable for home or travel.
Estimated Value: $100
Three plates from the Canada Remembers Series: "We Stand on Guard" (#1 in series), "From East to Western Sea" (#2 in series), "Strong and Free" (#3 in series) - all created from original work by noted artist David Craig. Boxes and certification(s) are included.
Estimated Value: $100
Three plates from Canada Remembers series: "In All Thy Sons Command" (8th issue), "Thy Broad Domain" (9th issue), "Glorious and Free" (10th issue). Created from original work by noted artist David Craig. Original boxes and certification(s) included.
Estimated Value: $75
The definitive Oz experience: Immerse yourself in the wonder of Oz with this keepsake collection from L. Frank Baum's fairy tale series. The factory sealed boxed set includes 15 classic Oz tales in 5 paperback volumes.
Estimated Value: $40
Donated by: Pawsitive Thrift
A compact, personal evaporative air cooler. It's portable, has adjustable wind directions, is fast cooling and eco-friendly. To use, simply fill the top water tank with water and plug it in.
Estimated Value: $110
This package includes a $50 gift certificate, a Christmas Kitty Mug in a box, a Kitty Dish Towel, and Danica Heirloom Knit Dishcloths. The purrfect gift to yourself, or for someone special at Christmas.
Estimated Value: $100
Donated by: Pawsitive Thrift
Set includes the game, an art book, a two-disc "Behind-the-Scenes" DVD/Blu-ray set, and a soundtrack CD. Included is also a beginners guide and 4 additional manuals.
Estimated Value: $100
Donated by: Pawsitive Thrift
Keep your gear protected in harsh work environments with this waterproof storage case made of impact-resistant polypropylene construction. Interior foam pads, 4 latches, lid with gasket and an adjustable pressure-relief valve.
Estimated Value: $50
Donated by: Pawsitive Thrift
An indoor thermometer and weather indicator used to predict weather changes based on atmospheric fluctuations. Displays air temperature in Celsius and Fahrenheit. The box includes: historic storm glass with thermometer unit, a syringe, and long plastic tube.
Estimated Value: $85
Donated by: Pawsitive Thrift
Start your morning right with this special dual - a Stokes Borosa French Press and an Aromaforce Ultrasonic Diffuser. Package includes two organic essential oils: Lavender + Eucalyptus.
Estimated Value: $125
Donated by: Anonymous Doner
This Classical Acoustic Guitar is ideal for entry level to intermediate players. The traditional build features nylon strings, a natural gloss finish, and decorative rosette detail. Comes with a hard shell case, extra strings, picks, and capo. In very good condition.
Estimated Value: $50+
Possibly early 20th-century, decorated with a multicolour famille rose floral design, featuring various floral motifs, which include large pink and blue blossoms. Dimensions: 10" tall x 9" wide. A beautiful accent piece for the home and as a gift.
Value: $150
Donated by: Anonymous Doner
This is a gift certificate for Memento Mori Tattoos Piercing & Fine Jewelry located in Abbotsford.
Estimated Value: $85
Release Date: November 2009
Drawn Together is an American adult animated sitcom created by Dave Jeser and Matt Silverstein and aired from 2004 - 2007. This package is complete and in original packaging, making it a great gift.
