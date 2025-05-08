Abigail's Light Foundation's shop

(Pick-up only: Chilliwack, Abbotsford, or Langley)
Each packet includes a blend of easy-to-grow, pollinator-friendly wildflowers—A meaningful blend of wildflower seeds to scatter in honor of a loved one—bringing beauty, hope, and light.
Coverage:
Dense scattering (meadow-style): ~12 square meters (approx. 129 sq ft)
Light scattering (natural look): ~24 square meters (approx. 258 sq ft)
(Pick-up only: Chilliwack, Abbotsford, or Langley)
Each packet includes a blend of easy-to-grow, pollinator-friendly wildflowers—A meaningful blend of wildflower seeds to scatter in honor of a loved one—bringing beauty, hope, and light.
Coverage:
Dense scattering (meadow-style): ~12 square meters (approx. 129 sq ft)
Light scattering (natural look): ~24 square meters (approx. 258 sq ft)
Abigail’s Wildflowers – 6 Pack x 4g (Total 24g)
$30
(Pick-up only: Chilliwack, Abbotsford, or Langley)
Twice the blooms, double the remembrance. Perfect for larger areas or sharing with friends and family. Each packet includes a blend of easy-to-grow, pollinator-friendly wildflowers—A meaningful blend of wildflower seeds to scatter in honor of a loved one—bringing beauty, hope, and light.
Coverage:
Dense scattering (meadow-style): ~12 square meters (approx. 129 sq ft)
Light scattering (natural look): ~24 square meters (approx. 258 sq ft)
(Pick-up only: Chilliwack, Abbotsford, or Langley)
Twice the blooms, double the remembrance. Perfect for larger areas or sharing with friends and family. Each packet includes a blend of easy-to-grow, pollinator-friendly wildflowers—A meaningful blend of wildflower seeds to scatter in honor of a loved one—bringing beauty, hope, and light.
Coverage:
Dense scattering (meadow-style): ~12 square meters (approx. 129 sq ft)
Light scattering (natural look): ~24 square meters (approx. 258 sq ft)
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!