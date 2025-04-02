Fondation Se Reconstruire

Offered by

Fondation Se Reconstruire

About this shop

Abitibi - LEYLA BLANC 52/54

4460528 LEYLA WHITE 28/30 item
4460528 LEYLA WHITE 28/30
$25
Composition: 49% polyamide, 43% cotton, 8% elastane, Latex, silicone and nickel free. Care: Hand wash or machine wash on a Delicate cycle. Air dry (no dryer!). NOTE: This product cannot be returned if opened.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!