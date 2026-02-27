Alberta Northwest Palliative Care Society

Hosted by

Alberta Northwest Palliative Care Society

About this event

ABNW Event Sponsorships

Palliative Care Week Presenting Sponsor (Exclusive)-Pending
$10,000

This sponsorship underwrites and is recognized across all marketing, educational materials, and advertising throughout the week.


Sponsor recognition in radio advertising (tagline mention such as: “Palliative Care Week is proudly presented by [Sponsor Name]”)

Logo inclusion in paid social media advertisements (where format allows)

Logo on all print and digital promotional materials

Recognition in media releases and community communications

Featured placement on website and social media

Verbal recognition at all Palliative Care Week events

Dedicated sponsor spotlight post

Exclusive category (one sponsor only) Premier visibility

Regional leadership. Meaningful impact.


Drills and Grills Title Sponsor -PURCHASED
$5,000

In Support of Compassionate Palliative Care in Our Community Join us for Drills & Grills, a high-energy, family-friendly community event bringing people together in support of local palliative care services. Your sponsorship helps ensure individuals and families in our region receive compassionate, digniﬁed care when they need it most.


Premier event partner event recognition as: “Drills & Grills presented by [Your Company Name]”

Prominent logo placement on all marketing materials (print & digital)

Featured recognition on website and registration page

Premium on-site signage placement

Dedicated social media spotlight

Opportunity to host a branded tent/table at event

Recognition in post-event thank-you communications

Maximum visibility




Drills and Grills Community Sponsor
$3,500

Logo on marketing materials

Logo recognition on website

On-site signage recognition

Social media acknowledgement

Recognition during event announcements


Strong community presence with impactful visibility.

Drills and Grills Event Support Sponsors
Pay what you can

Category-exclusive opportunities (limited availability)

Align your brand with a speciﬁc element of the event experience:

Hand Wash Station Sponsor -SPONSORED

Seating Sponsor- SPONSORED

Event Decal/Sticker Sponsor (Branded keepsake)_SPONSORED

Awards Sponsor -SPONSORED

Volunteer Sponsor

. T-Shirt Sponsor

. Misc. Sponsor


Includes:

Signage at sponsored area Logo recognition on website

Social media acknowledgement

Recognition in event materials (where applicable)

Targeted visibility connected to a tangible event feature

Mrs. Ropers Romp Presenting Sponsor
$7,500

“Mrs. Rompers Romp presented by ______”

Includes:


Logo integrated into event name on all materials

Speaking opportunity at dinner

Dedicated social media spotlight post

6 event tickets

Banner placement at Curling Club

Romp Cocktail Experience Sponsor
$875

Includes:

“Signature Drink Sponsor” recognition

Social media recognition

2 event tickets

Romp Meal Sponsor
$2,000

Includes:

Logo at banquet location

Social media recognition

Mention during banquet

2 event tickets

Romp Raffle Prize Sponsor -ALL PURCHASED
$250

Includes:


Social media recognition

Table signage

Mention during announcements

2 event tickets



Romp Photo Booth Sponsor
$500

Includes:

Logo on stage signage

Social media mention

Hike For Hospice -Presenting Sponsor -PURCHASED
$5,000

Event recognition as:

“Hike for Hospice presented by [Company Name]” Includes:

Logo on all marketing materials (print + digital)

Premium start/ﬁnish signage

Banner placement at event

Speaking opportunity at opening ceremony

Logo on registration page

Dedicated social media spotlight post

Recognition in media releases

Opportunity to host a branded table/tent

Add a donation for Alberta Northwest Palliative Care Society

$

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