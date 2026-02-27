ABNW Event Sponsorships

About this event
This sponsorship underwrites and is recognized across all marketing, educational materials, and advertising throughout the week.
• Sponsor recognition in radio advertising (tagline mention such as: “Palliative Care Week is proudly presented by [Sponsor Name]”)
• Logo inclusion in paid social media advertisements (where format allows)
• Logo on all print and digital promotional materials
• Recognition in media releases and community communications
• Featured placement on website and social media
• Verbal recognition at all Palliative Care Week events
• Dedicated sponsor spotlight post
• Exclusive category (one sponsor only) Premier visibility
Regional leadership. Meaningful impact.
In Support of Compassionate Palliative Care in Our Community Join us for Drills & Grills, a high-energy, family-friendly community event bringing people together in support of local palliative care services. Your sponsorship helps ensure individuals and families in our region receive compassionate, digniﬁed care when they need it most.
• Premier event partner event recognition as: “Drills & Grills presented by [Your Company Name]”
• Prominent logo placement on all marketing materials (print & digital)
• Featured recognition on website and registration page
• Premium on-site signage placement
• Dedicated social media spotlight
• Opportunity to host a branded tent/table at event
• Recognition in post-event thank-you communications
• Maximum visibility
• Logo on marketing materials
• Logo recognition on website
• On-site signage recognition
• Social media acknowledgement
• Recognition during event announcements
Strong community presence with impactful visibility.
Category-exclusive opportunities (limited availability)
Align your brand with a speciﬁc element of the event experience:
• Hand Wash Station Sponsor -SPONSORED
• Seating Sponsor- SPONSORED
• Event Decal/Sticker Sponsor (Branded keepsake)_SPONSORED
• Awards Sponsor -SPONSORED
• Volunteer Sponsor
. T-Shirt Sponsor
. Misc. Sponsor
Includes:
Signage at sponsored area Logo recognition on website
• Social media acknowledgement
• Recognition in event materials (where applicable)
• Targeted visibility connected to a tangible event feature
“Mrs. Rompers Romp presented by ______”
Includes:
• Logo integrated into event name on all materials
• Speaking opportunity at dinner
• Dedicated social media spotlight post
• 6 event tickets
• Banner placement at Curling Club
Includes:
• “Signature Drink Sponsor” recognition
• Social media recognition
• 2 event tickets
Includes:
• Logo at banquet location
• Social media recognition
• Mention during banquet
• 2 event tickets
Includes:
• Social media recognition
• Table signage
• Mention during announcements
• 2 event tickets
Includes:
• Logo on stage signage
• Social media mention
Event recognition as:
“Hike for Hospice presented by [Company Name]” Includes:
• Logo on all marketing materials (print + digital)
• Premium start/ﬁnish signage
• Banner placement at event
• Speaking opportunity at opening ceremony
• Logo on registration page
• Dedicated social media spotlight post
• Recognition in media releases
• Opportunity to host a branded table/tent
$
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