ABNW Event Sponsorships

This sponsorship underwrites and is recognized across all marketing, educational materials, and advertising throughout the week.





• Sponsor recognition in radio advertising (tagline mention such as: “Palliative Care Week is proudly presented by [Sponsor Name]”)

• Logo inclusion in paid social media advertisements (where format allows)

• Logo on all print and digital promotional materials

• Recognition in media releases and community communications

• Featured placement on website and social media

• Verbal recognition at all Palliative Care Week events

• Dedicated sponsor spotlight post

• Exclusive category (one sponsor only) Premier visibility

Regional leadership. Meaningful impact.



