TACAF

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TACAF

About this event

Abonnement "Mon sac de légumes locaux" MRC des Sources 2026 (copie)

Pay what you can
Thursday, September 10, 2026 item
Thursday, September 10, 2026
$17
Available until Aug 31

1.5 pounds of carrots
750g of green /wax beans
390g of cherry tomatoes
garlic

Thursday, September 24, 2026 item
Thursday, September 24, 2026
$17
Available until Sep 14

1.5 pounds of carrots
135g of mesclun
300g of bell pepper
red onion

Thursday, October 8, 2026 item
Thursday, October 8, 2026
$17
Available until Sep 28

1.5 pounds of carrots
1 pound of beets
1 bunch of radishes
lettuce

Thursday, October 22, 2026 item
Thursday, October 22, 2026
$17
Available until Oct 12

1.5 pounds of carrots
250 grams of spinach
garlic
delicate squash

Thursday, November 5, 2026 item
Thursday, November 5, 2026
$17
Available until Oct 26

1.5 pounds of carrots
bunch of white snowball turnip
lettuce
cauliflower

Thursday, November 19, 2026 item
Thursday, November 19, 2026
$17
Available until Nov 9

1.5 pounds of carrots
1 pound of leeks
garlic
mesclun

Thursday, December 3, 2026 item
Thursday, December 3, 2026
$17
Available until Nov 23

1.5 pounds of carrots
1 pound of onions
Chinese cabbage (Napa cabbage)
Lettuce

Thursday, December 17, 2026 item
Thursday, December 17, 2026
$17
Available until Dec 7

1.5 pounds of carrots
1 pound of parsnips
1 pound of melon radishes
200g of baby bok choy

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