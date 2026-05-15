Abonnement "Mon sac de légumes locaux" MRC des Sources 2026 (copie)

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About this event
1.5 pounds of carrots
750g of green /wax beans
390g of cherry tomatoes
garlic
1.5 pounds of carrots
135g of mesclun
300g of bell pepper
red onion
1.5 pounds of carrots
1 pound of beets
1 bunch of radishes
lettuce
1.5 pounds of carrots
250 grams of spinach
garlic
delicate squash
1.5 pounds of carrots
bunch of white snowball turnip
lettuce
cauliflower
1.5 pounds of carrots
1 pound of leeks
garlic
mesclun
1.5 pounds of carrots
1 pound of onions
Chinese cabbage (Napa cabbage)
Lettuce
1.5 pounds of carrots
1 pound of parsnips
1 pound of melon radishes
200g of baby bok choy
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