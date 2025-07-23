Abonnements «Mon sac de légumes locaux» MRC des Sources

Wednesday, September 10, 2025
CA$15

The bag contains: 3 lbs of potatoes, 2 lbs of carrots, 1 lb of beans, and a pack of cherry tomatoes.

Wednesday, September 24, 2025
CA$15

The bag contains: 3 lbs of potatoes, 2 lbs of carrots, 1 lb of beans, and peppers.

Wednesday, October 8, 2025
CA$15

The bag contains 3 lbs of potatoes, 2 lbs of carrots, onions, and garlic.

Wednesday, October 22, 2025
CA$15

This bag contains: 3 lbs of potatoes, 2 lbs of carrots, onions, and 250g of spinach.

Wednesday, November 5, 2025
CA$15

3 lbs of potatoes, 2 lbs of carrots, white turnips, and 1 cabbage.

Wednesday, November 19, 2025
CA$15

The bag contains: 3 lbs of potatoes, 2 lbs of carrots, 1 lettuce and 2 lbs of beets.

