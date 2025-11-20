Aboriginal Counseling Services Of Alberta's Silent Auction

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About this event
Starting bid
Value $225
Starting bid
Gourmet Gift basket
Value $80
Starting bid
Premium Liquor basket
Value $215
Starting bid
Value $80
Starting bid
Pizza Pack which contains an assortment of six oils. Including Olive oil, Balsamic and seasoning suited to drizzling on pizza.
Value $43
Starting bid
Climbing Adventure for 2
From Vertically Inclined Rock Gym
Value $90
Starting bid
Gift Card from Evvolution infused oils and vinegars.
Value $50
Starting bid
Framed Harley Davidson picture
Value $350
Starting bid
Signed Jesse Barfield Baseball from the Toronto Blue Jay's.
Donated by Rogers
Starting bid
Perfect pair Vanilla candy cane set
Value $41
Starting bid
Perfect pair Vanilla candy cane set
Value $41
Starting bid
Donated by Peace Hills Trust bank. A lovely canvas painting and Stanley mug.
Value $100.00
Starting bid
Grocery gift card
Value $50
Starting bid
Voucher for 2x Tickets to see the show Burning mom at the Citadel.
Value $180
Starting bid
5x admit one free mini golf passes.
Indoor glow in the dark monster themed mini golf.
Value $80
Starting bid
2x bird books from Audrey's bookstore.
Value $55.00
Starting bid
2x two hour unlimited game passes for the Rec Room. expires Oct 30 2026
Value $60
Starting bid
2 week unlimited intro pass for any Yogalife studio.
Value $65
Starting bid
Fantasyland hotel 1 night's stay in a theme room.
Value $450.00
Starting bid
Beautiful Handmade canvas oil painting made by Lauren Thomas.
Value $444.00
Starting bid
4 Oil king Tickets for any regular season 25/2026 game and swag bag with signed posters and pucks.
Donor Edmonton oilers community Foundation
Value $120
Starting bid
Gift certificate for a 2 night stay at Radisson Hotel West.
Value $383
Starting bid
2x tickets to the Oilers vs Devils Game January 20th, 2026
Value $460.00
Starting bid
2 x admit one Cineplex be our guest movie passes.
Value $30
Starting bid
2 x admit one Cineplex be our guest movie passes.
Value $30
Starting bid
Beautiful handmade ribbon skirt
Value $150.00
Starting bid
ACSA's own original design every child matters hoodie.
Size Medium
Value $80
Starting bid
Handmade ribbon skirt
Value $150
Starting bid
ACSA's own original design every child matters t-shirt.
Size Medium
Value $40
Starting bid
Beautiful handmade ribbon Skirt.
Value $150
Starting bid
Starting bid
Oilers vs Sabres
Section 206 Row 2
Seats 3&4
December 9th, 2025
Value $400
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