Hosted by

Aboriginal Counseling Services Association Of Alberta

About this event

Sales closed

Aboriginal Counseling Services Of Alberta's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

10010 105 St NW #204, Edmonton, AB T5J 1C4, Canada

Telus world of Science swag and Admission passes item
Telus world of Science swag and Admission passes
$20

Starting bid

  • 4 Science Centre Admission Passes
  • 1 TELUS World of Science – Edmonton branded tumbler
  • 1 TELUS World of Science – Edmonton branded scientist stuffy
  • Art of the Brick branded full-zip hoodie
  • 1 soft-cover unlined notebook

 Value $225

Ellerslie Save on Foods Gift Basket item
Ellerslie Save on Foods Gift Basket
$10

Starting bid

Gourmet Gift basket

  • Olives
  • Nuts
  • Chocolate covered Nuts
  • Cheese & crackers
  • & More

 Value $80

Southgate Wine & Beyond Gift Basket item
Southgate Wine & Beyond Gift Basket
$20

Starting bid

Premium Liquor basket


  • Lindores Abbey Single Malt scotch Whiskey 700ML
  • Cane Island Single State Panama 6 year Rum 700ML
  • IDI DI MARZO Wines 1xRed,1x White, 1xRose' 750ML
  • Bottle opener


Value $215


J&F Gifts Cozy Classic Gift Box item
J&F Gifts Cozy Classic Gift Box
$10

Starting bid

  • Fleece throw blanket
  • Ceramic 'warm & cozy' mug
  • Cozy fuzzy socks
  • Wooden handmade coaster
  • 3oz festive scented candle
  • Gourmet shortbread cookies x2
  • Wooden christmas ornament

Value $80

Evvolution Pizza pack item
Evvolution Pizza pack
$10

Starting bid

Pizza Pack which contains an assortment of six oils. Including Olive oil, Balsamic and seasoning suited to drizzling on pizza.


Value $43

Rock climbing pass for 2 item
Rock climbing pass for 2
$10

Starting bid

Climbing Adventure for 2

From Vertically Inclined Rock Gym


Value $90

Gift Card item
Gift Card
$10

Starting bid

Gift Card from Evvolution infused oils and vinegars.


Value $50

Harley Davidson picture item
Harley Davidson picture
$20

Starting bid

Framed Harley Davidson picture


Value $350

Signed Blue Jay's baseball item
Signed Blue Jay's baseball
$20

Starting bid

Signed Jesse Barfield Baseball from the Toronto Blue Jay's.


Donated by Rogers

Rocky mountain Soap lotion and & wash duo item
Rocky mountain Soap lotion and & wash duo
$10

Starting bid

Perfect pair Vanilla candy cane set

  • 240ml Vanilla Candy cane daily oat Lotion
  • 240ml Vanilla Candy cane everthing wash castile soap

Value $41

Rocky mountain Soap lotion and & wash duo item
Rocky mountain Soap lotion and & wash duo
$10

Starting bid

Perfect pair Vanilla candy cane set

  • 240ml Vanilla Candy cane daily oat Lotion
  • 240ml Vanilla Candy cane everthing wash castile soap

Value $41

Canvas painting and Stanley mug item
Canvas painting and Stanley mug
$20

Starting bid

Donated by Peace Hills Trust bank. A lovely canvas painting and Stanley mug.


Value $100.00

109st Save on foods Gift card item
109st Save on foods Gift card
$10

Starting bid

Grocery gift card


Value $50

Citadel show tickets item
Citadel show tickets
$20

Starting bid

Voucher for 2x Tickets to see the show Burning mom at the Citadel.


Value $180

Monster Mini golf passes item
Monster Mini golf passes
$10

Starting bid

5x admit one free mini golf passes.


Indoor glow in the dark monster themed mini golf.


Value $80

Books item
Books item
Books
$10

Starting bid

2x bird books from Audrey's bookstore.


Value $55.00

Game Bands item
Game Bands
$10

Starting bid

2x two hour unlimited game passes for the Rec Room. expires Oct 30 2026


Value $60



Yoga intro pass item
Yoga intro pass
$10

Starting bid

2 week unlimited intro pass for any Yogalife studio.


Value $65

1 night stay at fantasyland hotel item
1 night stay at fantasyland hotel
$20

Starting bid

Fantasyland hotel 1 night's stay in a theme room.


Value $450.00

Lauren Joan Art- Oil painting item
Lauren Joan Art- Oil painting item
Lauren Joan Art- Oil painting
$20

Starting bid

Beautiful Handmade canvas oil painting made by Lauren Thomas.


Value $444.00

Oil Kings tickets & swag item
Oil Kings tickets & swag
$20

Starting bid

4 Oil king Tickets for any regular season 25/2026 game and swag bag with signed posters and pucks.


Donor Edmonton oilers community Foundation


Value $120

Radisson West 2 night stay item
Radisson West 2 night stay
$20

Starting bid

Gift certificate for a 2 night stay at Radisson Hotel West.

  • Deluxe one bedroom suite with kitchenette & pullout couch.

Value $383

Pair of Oilers Tickets item
Pair of Oilers Tickets
$20

Starting bid

2x tickets to the Oilers vs Devils Game January 20th, 2026

  • Section 112, Row 17.


Value $460.00


Cineplex movie passes item
Cineplex movie passes
$10

Starting bid

2 x admit one Cineplex be our guest movie passes.

  • Donor The Rec Room


Value $30

Cineplex movie passes item
Cineplex movie passes
$10

Starting bid

2 x admit one Cineplex be our guest movie passes.

  • Donor The Rec Room


Value $30

Ribbon Skirt item
Ribbon Skirt
$20

Starting bid

Beautiful handmade ribbon skirt

  • Small
  • Short

Value $150.00

ACSA Every child matters Hoodie item
ACSA Every child matters Hoodie
$10

Starting bid

ACSA's own original design every child matters hoodie.


Size Medium


Value $80

Ribbon Skirt item
Ribbon Skirt
$20

Starting bid

Handmade ribbon skirt

  • Small
  • Short

Value $150

ACSA Every child matters tshirt item
ACSA Every child matters tshirt
$10

Starting bid

ACSA's own original design every child matters t-shirt.


Size Medium


Value $40

Ribbon skirt item
Ribbon skirt
$20

Starting bid

Beautiful handmade ribbon Skirt.

  • Long
  • Large


Value $150

House cleaning service item
House cleaning service
$10

Starting bid

KL Cleaning & Home Services


2 hour standard residential cleaning

www.klcleaning.ca


Value $84

Oilers Tickets item
Oilers Tickets
$20

Starting bid

Oilers vs Sabres


Section 206 Row 2

Seats 3&4

December 9th, 2025


Value $400

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