Hard Time Hope

Abs & Altruism

9600 Islington Ave unit e2b

Woodbridge, ON L4H 0A3, Canada

Reform Body @3:30pm
$25

Grants entry to the event with access to one beginner Reformer Pilates class, beginning at 3:30pm. Please arrive 15mins before class begins!

Reform Body @4:30pm
$25

Grants entry to the event with access to one beginner Reformer Pilates class, beginning at 4:30pm. Please arrive 15mins before class begins!

Reform Body @5:30pm
$25

Grants entry to the event with access to one beginner Reformer Pilates class, beginning at 5:30pm. Please arrive 15mins before class begins!

Body Pilates @3:30pm
$20

Grants entry to the event with access to one Mat Pilates class, beginning at 3:30pm. Please arrive 15mins before class begins!

Body Pilates @5:30pm
$20

Grants entry to the event with access to one Mat Pilates class, beginning at 5:30pm. Please arrive 15mins before class begins!

Mingle + Connect
$10

Grants entry to the event - without class access. Feel free to come and give back without breaking a sweat! Cocktails, raffle prizes, treats, and much more to enjoy!

5 Raffle Tickets
$5

Raffle tickets will be distributed upon arrival at the event, to use at your discretion. Many prize opportunities to choose from. Check out our instagram @hardtimehope for details!

10 Raffle Tickets
$10

Raffle tickets will be distributed upon arrival at the event, to use at your discretion. Many prize opportunities to choose from. Check out our instagram @hardtimehope for details!

20 Raffle Tickets
$15

Raffle tickets will be distributed upon arrival at the event, to use at your discretion. Many prize opportunities to choose from. Check out our instagram @hardtimehope for details!

