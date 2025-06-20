Abs & Altruism

Hosted by
Grants entry to the event with access to one beginner Reformer Pilates class, beginning at 3:30pm. Please arrive 15mins before class begins!
Grants entry to the event with access to one beginner Reformer Pilates class, beginning at 4:30pm. Please arrive 15mins before class begins!
Grants entry to the event with access to one beginner Reformer Pilates class, beginning at 5:30pm. Please arrive 15mins before class begins!
Grants entry to the event with access to one Mat Pilates class, beginning at 3:30pm. Please arrive 15mins before class begins!
Grants entry to the event with access to one Mat Pilates class, beginning at 5:30pm. Please arrive 15mins before class begins!
Grants entry to the event - without class access. Feel free to come and give back without breaking a sweat! Cocktails, raffle prizes, treats, and much more to enjoy!
Raffle tickets will be distributed upon arrival at the event, to use at your discretion. Many prize opportunities to choose from. Check out our instagram @hardtimehope for details!
