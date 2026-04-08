Acamps CAN 2026

Hosted by
About this event
3 nights accommodation
9 meals
All leisure activities
Access to night themed parties
Welcome kit
For people that will assist with running the event.
3 nights accommodation
9 meals
All leisure activities
Access to night themed parties
Welcome kit
For people that will assist with running the event but can only go on Friday.
* Transportation NOT provided *
2 nights accommodation
6 meals
All leisure activities
Access to night themed parties
Welcome kit
2 meals
Access to night themed parties
Day pass ONLY for kids under 12 that are going with their parents.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!