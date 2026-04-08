SHALOM CATHOLIC COMMUNITY EVANGELIZATION CENTRE

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SHALOM CATHOLIC COMMUNITY EVANGELIZATION CENTRE

About this event

Acamps CAN 2026

953376 7 Line E

Orangeville, ON L9W 2Z2, Canada

Participant (Thursday to Sunday)
$280

3 nights accommodation

9 meals

All leisure activities

Access to night themed parties

Welcome kit

Authorized volunteer team (Thursday to Sunday)
$280

For people that will assist with running the event.


3 nights accommodation

9 meals

All leisure activities

Access to night themed parties

Welcome kit

Authorized volunteer team (Friday to Sunday)
$230

For people that will assist with running the event but can only go on Friday.

* Transportation NOT provided *


2 nights accommodation

6 meals

All leisure activities

Access to night themed parties

Welcome kit

Day pass for authorized volunteers
$100

2 meals

Access to night themed parties

Day pass for kids under 12 years old
$75

Day pass ONLY for kids under 12 that are going with their parents.

Add a donation for SHALOM CATHOLIC COMMUNITY EVANGELIZATION CENTRE

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