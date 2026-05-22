MOH CSD/ACB - Federated Health Charities 2026 Auction

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Starting bid
Value: $40
Offer Details:
Discover art, culture, and history at the Aga Khan Museum, offering a rich and immersive experience for art lovers and those seeking a unique cultural experience.
Address: 77 Wynford Drive, Toronto, ON, M3C 1K1
Quantity: Valid for 2 guests
Includes: Entry - access to permanent and temporary exhibitions (Museum Collection Gallery and the Temporary Exhibition Gallery)
Expires: N/A
Starting bid
Value: $72
Offer Details:
Our 26,000- 30,000 square foot facilities of adventure and fun includes wall-to-wall trampolines, a one-of-a-kind Climb Zone, Slam Dunk Basketball lanes, a Dodgeball court, Stunt Bag, Ninja Warrior Course, Arcade and so much more! There is truly something for everyone at Air Riderz.
Address:
Quantity: Valid for 3 guests
Includes: 1 hour Jump Zone Admission (cannot combined with any other offer)
Expires: N/A
Starting bid
Value: $172
Offer Details:
Arcadia Earth is a multi-sensory journey that combines creative art installations and exciting technology to inspire visitors to take action towards a more sustainable future. This immersive experience showcases the beauty of our planet and the impact of human actions on the environment.
Arcadia Earth Toronto | An Immersive Art & Technology Experience
Address: 486 Front St W, Toronto, ON, M5V 0V2
Quantity: Valid for 4 guests
Expires: October 31, 2026
Starting bid
Value: $60
Offer Details:
The Art Gallery of Ontario is a major cultural institution that houses an extensive collection of artworks from around the world. It features more than 120,000 pieces, ranging from contemporary art to historic masterpieces.
Address: 317 Dundas Street West, Toronto, ON, M5T 1G4
Quantity: Valid for 2 guests
Expires: December 31, 2026
Starting bid
Value: $200
Offer Details:
One hour throwing session (axes, knives or digital Archery whichever you prefer) for 2-6 guests with an expert coaching and private lane included. Our expert coaches will teach you everything you need to know and provide you scoring sheets to play a variety of games. No sharing with strangers! You'll have dedicated private lanes for the duration of your time. Use our menus provided by local food partners or bring in your own food! We also have full services bars available at all venues.
Address:
Quantity: Valid for 2-6 guests
Expires: June 15, 2027
Starting bid
Value: $92
Offer Details:
Bird Kingdom is the World’s Largest Free-Flying Indoor Aviary. Discover hundreds of tropical birds as you explore the pathways throughout the multi-level rainforest. Meet friendly parrots and exotic animals at Bird Kingdom’s Animal Encounters. Explore the ruins of the Night Jungle that is home to many fascinating nocturnal creatures. Lorikeet Landing provides an unforgettable experience where you may feed and interact with the playful lorikeet birds. Bird Kingdom is an exciting adventure that is fun for all ages.
Bird Kingdom Niagara Falls, Canada | The World’s Largest Free-Flying Indoor Aviary
Address: 5651 River Road, Niagara Falls, ON, L2E 7M7
Quantity: Valid for 4 guests
Expires: N/A
Starting bid
Value: $60
Offer Details:
The Bruce County Museum & Cultural Centre is a vibrant community space that celebrates the history, culture, and creativity of Bruce County. Its exhibits and programs—including cultural events, live performances, workshops, and art displays—are inspired by the people of the region and reflect their traditions and contributions. The museum preserves Bruce County’s past through its extensive archives, which include diaries, photographs, family histories, and important historical records. It also cares for a collection of over 20,000 artifacts that showcase the life, culture, and history of local communities. Open year-round, the museum provides a place for visitors to connect, learn, and create new memories. Whether exploring heritage, enjoying art and music, or participating in hands-on activities, visitors can discover, celebrate, and experience the rich stories of Bruce County.
Address: 33 Victoria St N, Southampton, ON, N0H 2L0
Includes: Family membership
Expires: One year family membership
Starting bid
Value: $81
Offer Details:
Enjoy peace of mind on the road with a CAA Basic Membership, offering essential roadside assistance and exclusive member benefits. This package includes:
Quantity: Valid for 1 guest
Expires: June 15, 2027
Starting bid
Value: $470
Offer Details:
Step into a world of magic, music, and laughter with Canadian Stage’s dazzling production of Cinderella. This beloved fairy tale is brought to life with a fresh, contemporary twist, blending enchanting storytelling, vibrant performances, and spectacular design. Perfect for audiences of all ages, Cinderella follows the classic story of resilience, kindness, and transformation—complete with whimsical characters, unexpected humour, and a touch of theatrical sparkle. Whether it is your first theatre experience or a cherished tradition, this production promises an unforgettable evening filled with imagination and joy.
Address: 189 Yonge Street Toronto, ON, M5B 1M4
Quantity: Valid for 4 guests
Includes: 4 Price B tickets to any performance of Cinderella
Expires: December 25, 2026
Starting bid
Value: $120
Offer Details:
Enjoy admission to the Canadian Museum of History, one of Canada’s premier national museums. Located across from Parliament Hill, the Museum offers engaging exhibitions, iconic architecture, and immersive galleries that explore Canada’s rich history, culture, and heritage. A perfect experience for families, history enthusiasts, and visitors of all ages.
Address: 100 Laurier Street, Gatineau, QC, K1A 0M8
Quantity: Valid for 5 guests
Includes: General admission tickets include access to the Museum of History, the Children’s Museum, CINÉ+, all ongoing and special exhibitions. During busy times, access to the Children’s Museum is on a first-come, first-served basis.
Expires: August 31, 2027
Starting bid
Value: $110
Offer Details:
Experience Canada’s military history at the Canadian War Museum, one of the world’s leading museums dedicated to the study of war and peace. Through powerful exhibitions, artifacts, and interactive displays, the Museum explores Canada’s role in global conflicts and the impact of war on society. An engaging and educational experience for history enthusiasts and visitors of all ages.
Address: 1 place Vimy, Ottawa, ON, K1A 0M8
Quantity: Valid for 5 guests
Includes: Access to all ongoing and special exhibitions
Expires: August 31, 2027
Starting bid
Value: $90
Offer Details:
Clovermead Adventure Farm offers family-friendly outdoor fun with hands-on activities, play areas, and seasonal farm adventures. A perfect destination for creating memorable experiences in the fresh country air.
Address: 11302 Imperial Road, Aylmer, ON, N5H 2R3
Quantity: Valid for 4 guests
Expires: N/A
Starting bid
Value: $229
Offer Details:
ONE NIGHT STAY IN A PAVILION GUESTROOM
Includes accommodation in pavilion. Valid until December 31, 2026 based on availability, blackout and excludes holidays, long weekends, and special event dates. Valid Sunday through Thursday and off season only. No cash value, substitutions, credits or extensions.
Deerhurst Resort Muskoka | Lakeside Getaways & Year-Round Fun
Address: 1235 Deerhurst Drive, Huntsville, ON, P1H 2E8
Expires: December 31, 2026
Starting bid
Value: $78
Offer Details:
Experience Ottawa’s immersive history destination. This impressive four-storey underground Cold War communications headquarters is now a one-of-a-kind museum and national historic site. The Diefenbunker is a window into the past, bringing history to life through award-winning exhibitions, tours, programs, events, and escape rooms — there is something for everyone. Connect with Cold War history and discover unforgettable experiences.
Diefenbunker: Canada's Cold War Museum
Address: 3929 Carp Road, Ottawa, ON, K0A 1L0
Quantity: Valid for 4 guests
Expires: December 31, 2026
Starting bid
Value: $88
Offer Details:
East Park London is a premier outdoor entertainment destination offering fun, excitement, and adventure for all ages. Known as London’s Place to Play, the park features a variety of attractions including water slides, mini golf, go-karts, driving ranges, and batting cages. During the warmer months, visitors can enjoy the popular waterpark area, while year-round activities ensure there is always something to do.
East Park London | London’s Place to Play
Address: 1275 Hamilton Road, London, ON, N5W 1B1
Quantity: Valid for 2 guests
Includes:
Expires: End of Season 2026
Starting bid
Value: $60
Offer Details:
Enjoy an evening of live symphonic music with the Etobicoke Philharmonic Orchestra! This ticket has been generously donated in support of our silent auction. Concert takes place Friday, November 20 at 7:30 p.m. at Martingrove Collegiate, Etobicoke. The EPO features over 60 talented musicians and presents engaging concerts throughout the season.
Address: 50 Winterton Drive, Etobicoke, ON, M9B 3G7,Canada
Quantity: Valid for 2 guests
Expires: November 20, 2026
Starting bid
Value: $250
Offer Details:
Wine Tour for you and up to 9 people with a comprehensive tour and tasting at Flat Rock Cellars. Come and experience the latest in winemaking and viticulture in a setting of spectacular views and stunning architecture.
The tour will be conducted by a senior staff member and will include a private sampling of three distinct Flat Rock Cellars wines while overlooking the estate vineyards and Lake Ontario.
https://www.flatrockcellars.com/
Address: 2727 7th Avenue, Jordan, ON, L0R 1S0
Quantity: Valid for 10 guests
Expires: N/A
Starting bid
Value: $44
Offer Details:
GlowZone 360 is an immersive indoor entertainment venue that combines high-energy activities with vibrant neon and glow-in-the-dark effects. Designed for all ages, it offers a unique experience where fun attractions light up under blacklight, creating an exciting and visually dynamic environment.
GlowZone 360 | Active Entertainment
Address:
Quantity: Valid for 4 guests
Includes: 1 round of Mini Golf OR 1 Laser Tag Play. No cash value. Cannot be combined with another offer. One coupon per customer per visit. Valid on walk-in play only.
Expires: December 31, 2026
Starting bid
Value: $44
Offer Details:
GlowZone 360 is an immersive indoor entertainment venue that combines high-energy activities with vibrant neon and glow-in-the-dark effects. Designed for all ages, it offers a unique experience where fun attractions light up under blacklight, creating an exciting and visually dynamic environment.
GlowZone 360 | Active Entertainment
Address:
Quantity: Valid for 4 guests
Includes: 1 round of Mini Golf OR 1 Laser Tag Play. No cash value. Cannot be combined with another offer. One coupon per customer per visit. Valid on walk-in play only.
Expires: December 31, 2026
Starting bid
Value: $530
Offer Details:
Ontario Honda Dealers Indy at Markham is a world-class motorsports festival which will take place annually on a 12-turn, 3.52-kilometre (2.19-mile) temporary circuit using the downtown streets of Markham. The event features many attractions, food trucks, interactive displays and activities, and supports local charities. Your Ontario Honda Dealers Present Free Fan Friday which offers general admission courtesy of the Ontario Honda Dealers Association through a voluntary donation to Make-A-Wish Canada. The first running of the Ontario Honda Dealers Indy at Markham takes place, August 14-16.
Address: 16 Main St. Unionville, Markham, ON L3R 0W7
Includes:
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