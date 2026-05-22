MOH CSD/ACB - Federated Health Charities 2026 Auction

Value: $60

Offer Details:

The Bruce County Museum & Cultural Centre is a vibrant community space that celebrates the history, culture, and creativity of Bruce County. Its exhibits and programs—including cultural events, live performances, workshops, and art displays—are inspired by the people of the region and reflect their traditions and contributions. The museum preserves Bruce County’s past through its extensive archives, which include diaries, photographs, family histories, and important historical records. It also cares for a collection of over 20,000 artifacts that showcase the life, culture, and history of local communities. Open year-round, the museum provides a place for visitors to connect, learn, and create new memories. Whether exploring heritage, enjoying art and music, or participating in hands-on activities, visitors can discover, celebrate, and experience the rich stories of Bruce County.

Homepage - Bruce Museum CA

Address: 33 Victoria St N, Southampton, ON, N0H 2L0

Includes: Family membership

Expires: One year family membership