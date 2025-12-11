Temiskaming Art Gallery

Hosted by

Temiskaming Art Gallery

About this event

Acrylic Adventures (January - February)

400 Ferguson Ave

Haileybury, ON P0J 1K0, Canada

Full 5 Weeks
$88

This ticket option is for the full 5 weeks. January 7th 2026 - February 4th 2026

SINGLE DAY - January 7th 2026
$18

This ticket option is for a SINGLE DAY- January 7th 2026

SINGLE DAY - January 14 2026
$18

This ticket option is for a SINGLE DAY - January 14 2026

SINGLE DAY - January 21 2026
$18

This ticket option is for a SINGLE DAY- January 21 2026

SINGLE DAY - January 28 2026
$18

This ticket option is for a SINGLE DAY - January 28 2026

SINGLE DAY - February 4 2026
$18

This ticket option is for a SINGLE DAY - February 4 2026

TAG Members full 5 weeks
$70

This ticket option is for a full 5 weeks

Single day TAG members - January 7th 2026
$14

This ticket option is for a SINGLE DAY- January 7th 2026

Single day TAG members - January 14th 2026
$14

This ticket option is for a SINGLE DAY- January 14th 2026

Single day TAG members - January 21th 2026
$14

This ticket option is for a SINGLE DAY- January 21th 2026

Single day TAG members - January 28th 2026
$14

This ticket option is for a SINGLE DAY- January 28th 2026

Single day TAG members - February 4th 2026
$14

This ticket option is for a SINGLE DAY- February 4th 2026

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!