The Art of Act Creation - An Online Workshop with Tanya Burka
Accessible Pricing
$35
For those who are facing financial stress and for members of the community that experience marginalization and fewer opportunities including but not limited to BIPOC, LGBTQIA+ and those with visible and invisible disabilities.
For those who are facing financial stress and for members of the community that experience marginalization and fewer opportunities including but not limited to BIPOC, LGBTQIA+ and those with visible and invisible disabilities.
General Admission
$50
Regular price for this workshop
Regular price for this workshop
Supporting Admission
$65
Additional fees in this admission support the accessible tier & sponsored spots to the workshop
Additional fees in this admission support the accessible tier & sponsored spots to the workshop
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!