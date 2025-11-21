Swift Current A C T Foundation Inc

Hosted by

Swift Current A C T Foundation Inc

About this raffle

2026 ACT SWIFT CURRENT RIDERS SEASON RAFFLE

Early Bird Single ticket - 22 chances of winning
$20
Available until Jun 13

Each ticket gives you a chance to win with each SK Riders game in 2026 season. You have 21 chances to win with a single ticket! PLUS, you could win the $500 Early Bird Prize!

Early Bird 3 pack - 66 chances of winning
$50
Available until Jun 13
This includes 3 tickets

Each 3 pack of tickets gives you 3 chances to win with each SK Riders game in 2026 season. You have 63 chances to win with every 3-pack of tickets! PLUS, you have 3 chance to win the $500 Early Bird Prize!

Single ticket - 21 chances of winning
$20

Each ticket gives you a chance to win with each SK Riders game in 2026 season. You have 21 chances to win with a single ticket!

3 pack - 63 chances of winning
$50
This includes 3 tickets

Each 3 pack of tickets gives you 3 chances to win with each SK Riders game in 2026 season. You have 63 chances to win with every 3-pack of tickets!

Add a donation for Swift Current A C T Foundation Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!