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ACTION FOR ANIMALS IN DISTRESS SOCIETY

About this event

ACTION FOR ANIMALS IN DISTRESS SOCIETY's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

228 Silversides Dr, Prince Rupert, BC V8J 4P9, Canada

Stanley x Hello Kitty & Friends Quenchers: Bold, Playful, Ic item
Stanley x Hello Kitty & Friends Quenchers: Bold, Playful, Ic
$25

Starting bid

Meet the hydration heroes that blend everyday practicality with Sanrio magic. These 40oz tumblers feature Stanley’s renowned double-wall vacuum insulation to keep drinks cold for up to 24 hours or warm for up to 12—and they look irresistibly good doing it

Starbucks cup item
Starbucks cup item
Starbucks cup
$10

Starting bid

Starbucks 2024 christmas tumbler, brand new, make this golden tumbler with stylized deer and peacock designs the star of your next drink.

Brushed silk scarf, Eagle by Ryan Cranmer, Namgis item
Brushed silk scarf, Eagle by Ryan Cranmer, Namgis
$20

Starting bid

Retail is 63.99 new with tags, this is a discontinued item, no longer available on the website nativenorthwest.com

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