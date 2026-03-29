ACTION FOR ANIMALS IN DISTRESS SOCIETY's Silent Auction

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Meet the hydration heroes that blend everyday practicality with Sanrio magic. These 40oz tumblers feature Stanley’s renowned double-wall vacuum insulation to keep drinks cold for up to 24 hours or warm for up to 12—and they look irresistibly good doing it
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Starbucks 2024 christmas tumbler, brand new, make this golden tumbler with stylized deer and peacock designs the star of your next drink.
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Retail is 63.99 new with tags, this is a discontinued item, no longer available on the website nativenorthwest.com
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