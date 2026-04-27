This is the best value and the full Summit experience.





Join us for all three days of the ACWS Leading Change Summit: The Ripple Effect. The first two days—Practice & Learning Days—focus on sector-specific learning, skill-building, and connection for those working in social services and gender-based violence. The final day—Community & Impact Day—expands the conversation outward, bringing together cross-sector voices to explore how we move this work forward collectively.

Your full pass includes:

Access to all sessions across all three days

Lunch across all three days

Opportunities to connect with peers, partners, and leaders across the sector

A final day focused on community engagement, systems change, and broader impact

Best value – attend all three days and experience the full ripple effect from learning to action.





Early Bird Pricing

Early bird rates are available for a limited time—register early to secure your spot and save. Must register before May 31, 2026.