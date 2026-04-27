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About this event
This is the best value and the full Summit experience.
Join us for all three days of the ACWS Leading Change Summit: The Ripple Effect. The first two days—Practice & Learning Days—focus on sector-specific learning, skill-building, and connection for those working in social services and gender-based violence. The final day—Community & Impact Day—expands the conversation outward, bringing together cross-sector voices to explore how we move this work forward collectively.
Your full pass includes:
Best value – attend all three days and experience the full ripple effect from learning to action.
Early Bird Pricing
Early bird rates are available for a limited time—register early to secure your spot and save. Must register before May 31, 2026.
Designed for those looking to focus on sector-specific learning and connection.
Join us for two full days of content tailored to those working in shelters, social services, and related fields. These days are focused on practical tools, emerging practices, and peer learning to support your work on the frontlines.
This pass includes:
Want the full experience? Add Day 3 (Community & Impact Day) to connect your work to broader systems and community impact.
Early Bird Pricing
Early bird rates are available for a limited time—register early to secure your spot and save. Must register before May 31, 2026.
Open to a broader audience, this day focuses on moving the work beyond the sector.
The Community & Impact Day brings together voices from across sectors to explore how we collectively respond to and prevent gender-based violence. This day is ideal for community partners, leaders, government, employers, and those looking to better understand their role in supporting safer communities.
This pass includes:
Attending Days 1 & 2? Join us for Day 3 to complete the full Summit experience.
Early Bird Pricing
Early bird rates are available for a limited time—register early to secure your spot and save. Must register before May 31, 2026.
This is the best value and the full Summit experience.
Join us for all three days of the ACWS Leading Change Summit: The Ripple Effect. The first two days—Practice & Learning Days—focus on sector-specific learning, skill-building, and connection for those working in social services and gender-based violence. The final day—Community & Impact Day—expands the conversation outward, bringing together cross-sector voices to explore how we move this work forward collectively.
Your full pass includes:
Best value – attend all three days and experience the full ripple effect from learning to action.
Attending the full Summit? You have the option to bring a guest to join you for Community & Impact Day (Day 3).
This is a great opportunity to invite a colleague, board member, community partner, or stakeholder to be part of the conversation and deepen their understanding of this work.
Guest passes include:
Available to Full Summit Pass holders only.
Designed for those looking to focus on sector-specific learning and connection.
Join us for two full days of content tailored to those working in shelters, social services, and related fields. These days are focused on practical tools, emerging practices, and peer learning to support your work on the frontlines.
This pass includes:
Want the full experience? Add Day 3 (Community & Impact Day) to connect your work to broader systems and community impact.
Open to a broader audience, this day focuses on moving the work beyond the sector.
The Community & Impact Day brings together voices from across sectors to explore how we collectively respond to and prevent gender-based violence. This day is ideal for community partners, leaders, government, employers, and those looking to better understand their role in supporting safer communities.
This pass includes:
Attending Days 1 & 2? Join us for Day 3 to complete the full Summit experience.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!