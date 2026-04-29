ALBERTA COUNCIL OF WOMEN'S SHELTERS

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ALBERTA COUNCIL OF WOMEN'S SHELTERS

About this event

ACWS Leading Change Summit: The Ripple Effect - Members' Rate

300 East Lapotac Boulevard

Enoch, AB T7X 3Y3, Canada

Early Bird: ACWS Member Full Summit Pass
$350
Available until Jul 31

This is the best value and the full Summit experience for ACWS members.


Join us for all three days of the ACWS Leading Change Summit: The Ripple Effect. The first two days—Practice & Learning Days—focus on sector-specific learning, skill-building, and connection for those working in social services and gender-based violence. The final day—Community & Impact Day—expands the conversation outward, bringing together cross-sector voices to explore how we move this work forward collectively.

Your full pass includes:

  • Access to all sessions across all three days
  • Lunch across all three days
  • Opportunities to connect with peers, partners, and leaders across the sector
  • A final day focused on community engagement, systems change, and broader impact

Best value – attend all three days and experience the full ripple effect from learning to action.


Member Pricing

ACWS members receive discounted rates on all ticket types as part of our commitment to supporting the sector and as part of your ACWS membership.


Early Bird Pricing

Early bird rates are available for a limited time—register early to secure your spot and save. Must register before May 31, 2026.

Early Bird: ACWS Member Practice & Learning Days
$300
Available until Jul 31

Designed for those looking to focus on sector-specific learning and connection at an ACWS member.


Join us for two full days of content tailored to those working in shelters, social services, and related fields. These days are focused on practical tools, emerging practices, and peer learning to support your work on the frontlines.

This pass includes:

  • Access to all sessions on Days 1 & 2 (September 21-22)
  • Lunch on days 1 & 2 (September 21-22)
  • Opportunities to connect with colleagues from across the province

Want the full experience? Add Day 3 (Community & Impact Day) to connect your work to broader systems and community impact.


Member Pricing

ACWS members receive discounted rates on all ticket types as part of our commitment to supporting the sector and as part of your ACWS membership.


Early Bird Pricing

Early bird rates are available for a limited time—register early to secure your spot and save. Must register before May 31, 2026.

Early Bird: ACWS Member Community & Impact Day Pass
$100
Available until Jul 31

Open to a broader audience, this day focuses on moving the work beyond the sector at an ACWS member.


The Community & Impact Day brings together voices from across sectors to explore how we collectively respond to and prevent gender-based violence. This day is ideal for community partners, leaders, government, employers, and those looking to better understand their role in supporting safer communities.


This pass includes:

  • Access to all Day 3 sessions (September 23)
  • Lunch on Day 3 (September 23)
  • Opportunities to engage in cross-sector dialogue and action

Attending Days 1 & 2? Join us for Day 3 to complete the full Summit experience.


Member Pricing

ACWS members receive discounted rates on all ticket types as part of our commitment to supporting the sector and as part of your ACWS membership.


Early Bird Pricing

Early bird rates are available for a limited time—register early to secure your spot and save. Must register before May 31, 2026.

ACWS Member Full Summit Pass
$450

This is the best value and the full Summit experience for ACWS members.


Join us for all three days of the ACWS Leading Change Summit: The Ripple Effect. The first two days—Practice & Learning Days—focus on sector-specific learning, skill-building, and connection for those working in social services and gender-based violence. The final day—Community & Impact Day—expands the conversation outward, bringing together cross-sector voices to explore how we move this work forward collectively.


Your full pass includes:

  • Access to all sessions across all three days
  • Lunch across all three days
  • Opportunities to connect with peers, partners, and leaders across the sector
  • A final day focused on community engagement, systems change, and broader impact

Best value – attend all three days and experience the full ripple effect from learning to action.


Member Pricing

ACWS members receive discounted rates on all ticket types as part of our commitment to supporting the sector and as part of your ACWS membership.

Community & Impact Day Guest Pass
$100

Attending the full Summit? You have the option to bring a guest to join you for Community & Impact Day (Day 3).

This is a great opportunity to invite a colleague, board member, community partner, or stakeholder to be part of the conversation and deepen their understanding of this work.


Guest passes include:

  • Access to all Day 3 sessions (September 23)
  • Lunch on Day 3 (September 23)
  • Opportunities to engage in cross-sector dialogue and learning

Available to Full Summit Pass holders only.

ACWS Member Practice & Learning Days
$350

Designed for those looking to focus on sector-specific learning and connection at an ACWS member.


Join us for two full days of content tailored to those working in shelters, social services, and related fields. These days are focused on practical tools, emerging practices, and peer learning to support your work on the frontlines.


This pass includes:

  • Access to all sessions on Days 1 & 2 (September 21-22)
  • Lunch on days 1 & 2 (September 21-22)
  • Opportunities to connect with colleagues from across the province

Want the full experience? Add Day 3 (Community & Impact Day) to connect your work to broader systems and community impact.


Member Pricing

ACWS members receive discounted rates on all ticket types as part of our commitment to supporting the sector and as part of your ACWS membership.

ACWS Member Community & Impact Day
$125

Open to a broader audience, this day focuses on moving the work beyond the sector at an ACWS member.


The Community & Impact Day brings together voices from across sectors to explore how we collectively respond to and prevent gender-based violence. This day is ideal for community partners, leaders, government, employers, and those looking to better understand their role in supporting safer communities.


This pass includes:

  • Access to all Day 3 sessions (September 23)
  • Lunch on Day 3 (September 23)
  • Opportunities to engage in cross-sector dialogue and action

Attending Days 1 & 2? Join us for Day 3 to complete the full Summit experience.


Member Pricing

ACWS members receive discounted rates on all ticket types as part of our commitment to supporting the sector and as part of your ACWS membership.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!