ACWS Leading Change Summit: The Ripple Effect - Members' Rate

This is the best value and the full Summit experience for ACWS members.





Join us for all three days of the ACWS Leading Change Summit: The Ripple Effect. The first two days—Practice & Learning Days—focus on sector-specific learning, skill-building, and connection for those working in social services and gender-based violence. The final day—Community & Impact Day—expands the conversation outward, bringing together cross-sector voices to explore how we move this work forward collectively.

Your full pass includes:

Access to all sessions across all three days

Lunch across all three days

Opportunities to connect with peers, partners, and leaders across the sector

A final day focused on community engagement, systems change, and broader impact

Best value – attend all three days and experience the full ripple effect from learning to action.





Member Pricing

ACWS members receive discounted rates on all ticket types as part of our commitment to supporting the sector and as part of your ACWS membership.





Early Bird Pricing

Early bird rates are available for a limited time—register early to secure your spot and save. Must register before May 31, 2026.