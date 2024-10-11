Aquanauts Apparel

Silicone Team Swim Cap (White) item
Silicone Team Swim Cap (White)
CA$15

One Size Fits All - super stretchy!

We will contact you to arrange pick up at the pool!

Silicone Team Swim Cap (Blue) item
Silicone Team Swim Cap (Blue)
CA$15

One Size Fits All - super stretchy!

We will contact you to arrange pick up at the pool!

Arena Tracks Junior (light blue) item
Arena Tracks Junior (light blue)
CA$30

Junior goggles with light/clear lenses. We will contact you to arrange pick up at the pool!

Arena Tracks Junior (smoke red) item
Arena Tracks Junior (smoke red)
CA$30

Junior goggles with darker lenses. We will contact you to arrange pick up at the pool!

Arena Tracks Junior (mirrored green) item
Arena Tracks Junior (mirrored green)
CA$35

Junior goggles with mirrored lenses. We highly recommend mirrored for outdoor pools, such as Colville meet! We will contact you to arrange pick up at the pool!

Arena Tracks Junior (mirrored blue yellow copper) item
Arena Tracks Junior (mirrored blue yellow copper)
CA$35

Junior goggles with mirrored lenses. We highly recommend mirrored for outdoor pools, such as Colville meet! We will contact you to arrange pick up at the pool!

Arena Tracks Adult (smoke black) item
Arena Tracks Adult (smoke black)
CA$35

Adult goggles with fairly dark lenses. We will contact you to arrange pick up at the pool!

Arena Tracks Adult (mirrored silver) item
Arena Tracks Adult (mirrored silver)
CA$40

Adult goggles with mirrored lenses. We highly recommend mirrored for outdoor pools, such as Colville meet! We will contact you to arrange pick up at the pool!

Adult Speedo Vanquisher 2.0 item
Adult Speedo Vanquisher 2.0
CA$30

Adult goggles with non-tinted lenses. We will contact you to arrange pick up at the pool!

Girls Team Swimsuit (Solid Navy) item
Girls Team Swimsuit (Solid Navy) item
Girls Team Swimsuit (Solid Navy)
CA$50

We will contact you for pick up at the pool!

Return policy : Item must be unworn with tags still on to be returned or exchanged for another size.

Girls Team Racer Swimsuit (special ed.) item
Girls Team Racer Swimsuit (special ed.) item
Girls Team Racer Swimsuit (special ed.)
CA$90

We will contact you to arrange pick up at the pool!!

Return policy : Item must be unworn with tags still on to be returned or exchanged for another size.

Boys Team Jammers (Solid Navy) item
Boys Team Jammers (Solid Navy)
CA$40

We will contact you to arrange pick up at the pool!

Return policy : Item must be unworn with tags still on to be returned or exchanged for another size.

Boys Team Racer Jammers (special ed.) item
Boys Team Racer Jammers (special ed.) item
Boys Team Racer Jammers (special ed.)
CA$75

We will contact you to arrange pick up at the pool!

Return policy : Item must be unworn with tags still on to be returned or exchanged for another size.

Kids Aquanauts Team Hoodie (Navy) item
Kids Aquanauts Team Hoodie (Navy) item
Kids Aquanauts Team Hoodie (Navy)
CA$50

Please note: Chest size is half measurements.
Please Note: Waist size is half measurements.
We will contact you to arrange pick up.

Return policy : Unfortunately once the item has your childs name on it we can not return it. Please make sure to try on the samples at the pool if you are unsure of sizing.

Kids Aquanauts Team Hoodie (White) item
Kids Aquanauts Team Hoodie (White) item
Kids Aquanauts Team Hoodie (White)
CA$50

Please note: Chest size is half measurements.
We will contact you to arrange pick up.

Return policy : Unfortunately once the item has your child's name on it we can not return it. Please make sure to try on the samples at the pool if you are unsure of sizing

Kids Aquanauts Team Tank (Navy) item
Kids Aquanauts Team Tank (Navy)
CA$30

Please note: Chest size is half measurements.
We will contact you to arrange pick up.

Return policy : Item must be unworn with tags still on to be returned or exchanged for another size. We also have sample sizes to try on at the pool.

Kids Aquanauts Team Sweatpants (Navy) item
Kids Aquanauts Team Sweatpants (Navy) item
Kids Aquanauts Team Sweatpants (Navy)
CA$40

Please Note: Waist size is half measurements.
We will contact you to arrange pick up.

Return policy : Unfortunately once the item has your child's name on it we can not return it. Please make sure to try on the samples at the pool if you are unsure of sizing.

Kids Aquanauts "Real Athletes" T-shirt item
Kids Aquanauts "Real Athletes" T-shirt item
Kids Aquanauts "Real Athletes" T-shirt
CA$15

Vintage aquanauts tee! Breathable polyester material.

Return policy: final sale

Kids Aquanauts "Butterfly" T-shirt item
Kids Aquanauts "Butterfly" T-shirt item
Kids Aquanauts "Butterfly" T-shirt
CA$15

Cotton tee.

Return policy: final sale

Kids Aquanauts Team Ball Cap item
Kids Aquanauts Team Ball Cap
CA$35

We will contact you to arrange pick up.

Return policy : Item must be unworn with tags still on to be returned or exchanged for another size.

Personalized Aquanauts Team Towel (Navy) 70" x 34" item
Personalized Aquanauts Team Towel (Navy) 70" x 34"
CA$40

We will contact you to arrange pick up.

Return policy : Item must be unworn with tags still on to be returned or exchanged for another size.

Aquanauts "Swim Dad" Tank Top (Navy) item
Aquanauts "Swim Dad" Tank Top (Navy) item
Aquanauts "Swim Dad" Tank Top (Navy)
CA$35

Please note: Chest size is half measurements.
We will contact you to arrange pick up.

Return policy : Item must be unworn with tags still on to be returned or exchanged for another size.

Aquanauts "Swim Mama" Tank Top (Navy) item
Aquanauts "Swim Mama" Tank Top (Navy) item
Aquanauts "Swim Mama" Tank Top (Navy)
CA$35

Please note: Chest size is half measurements.
We will contact you to arrange pick up.

Return policy : Item must be unworn with tags still on to be returned or exchanged for another size.

Aquanauts "Swim Dad" Hoodie (Navy) item
Aquanauts "Swim Dad" Hoodie (Navy) item
Aquanauts "Swim Dad" Hoodie (Navy)
CA$50

Please note: Chest size is half measurements.
We will contact you to arrange pick up.

Return policy : Unfortunately once the item has your childs name on it we can not return it. Please make sure to try on the samples at the pool if you are unsure of sizing.

Aquanauts "Swim Mama" Hoodie (Navy) item
Aquanauts "Swim Mama" Hoodie (Navy) item
Aquanauts "Swim Mama" Hoodie (Navy)
CA$50

Please note: Chest size is half measurements.
We will contact you to arrange pick up.

Return policy : Unfortunately once the item has your childs name on it we can not return it. Please make sure to try on the samples at the pool if you are unsure of sizing.

Adult Aquanauts Team Sweatpants (Navy) item
Adult Aquanauts Team Sweatpants (Navy) item
Adult Aquanauts Team Sweatpants (Navy)
CA$40

Please Note: Waist size is half measurements.
We will contact you to arrange pick up.

Return policy : Unfortunately once the item has your child's name on it we can not return it. Please make sure to try on the samples at the pool if you are unsure of sizing.

Adult Aquanauts Team Ball Cap item
Adult Aquanauts Team Ball Cap
CA$35

We will contact you to arrange pick up.

Return policy : Item must be unworn with tags still on to be returned or exchanged for another size.

Adult Aquanauts Team Hoodie (White) item
Adult Aquanauts Team Hoodie (White) item
Adult Aquanauts Team Hoodie (White)
CA$50

Please Note: Chest Measurements are taken when garment is laying flat (half measurement). Samples Sizes available for Try On!
We will contact you to arrange pick up.

Return policy : Unfortunately once the item has your name (on the sleeve) it can not be returned. Please make sure to try on the samples at the pool if you are unsure of sizing.

Adult Aquanauts Team Hoodie (Navy) item
Adult Aquanauts Team Hoodie (Navy) item
Adult Aquanauts Team Hoodie (Navy)
CA$50

Please Note: Chest Measurements are taken when garment is laying flat (half measurement).
Samples Sizes available for Try On!
We will contact you to arrange pick up.

Return policy : Unfortunately once the item has your name (on the sleeve) it can not be returned. Please make sure to try on the samples at the pool if you are unsure of sizing.

Adult Mens Aquanauts Tank (White or Navy) item
Adult Mens Aquanauts Tank (White or Navy) item
Adult Mens Aquanauts Tank (White or Navy) item
Adult Mens Aquanauts Tank (White or Navy)
CA$35

Please Note: Chest Measurements are taken when garment is laying flat (half measurement).
Samples Sizes available for Try On!
We will contact you to arrange pick up.

Return policy : Exchange for size - tag still on.

Adult Womens Aquanauts Tank (White or Navy) item
Adult Womens Aquanauts Tank (White or Navy) item
Adult Womens Aquanauts Tank (White or Navy) item
Adult Womens Aquanauts Tank (White or Navy)
CA$35

Please Note: Chest Measurements are taken when garment is laying flat (half measurement).
Samples Sizes available for Try On!
We will contact you to arrange pick up.

Return policy : Exchange for size - tags still on.

Adult Aquanauts Team Tee (White or Navy) item
Adult Aquanauts Team Tee (White or Navy) item
Adult Aquanauts Team Tee (White or Navy) item
Adult Aquanauts Team Tee (White or Navy)
CA$35

Please Note: Chest Measurements are taken when garment is laying flat (half measurement).
We will contact you to arrange pick up.

Return policy : Exchange for size - tags still on.

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing