June 18th, 2024 7:00-8:00 PM, Virtual





Join naturalist Maxwell Matchim (they/them) this Pride Month for a webinar on the fascinating world of Queer Ecology. This new discipline challenges existing assumptions about gender and sexuality in biology. Learn about a few of the over 1500 species that participate in same-sex mating. Discover how the green frog can change its sex. Be prepared to have your view of nature changed forever!