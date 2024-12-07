Intimate 3 for 1 evenings (December 7 2024)

Evenings that bring together the arts, artists and citizens to create a community of spirit and joy.
Enjoy a gourmet 4-course bring-your-own-wine dinner by renowned Chef Pierre Nief in the cozy dining room of Auberge La Raveaudière. Get to know new people, thanks to a themed free exchange chosen by the workshop master during the dinner. End this moment of pure pleasure with Vincent TARDREW et KARÈYA, piano and classical singing.
- Saturday December 7 2024
- Dinner, exchange and show
- 12 guests
- Dinner starts at 6 p.m. followed by the show at 8 p.m.
- 130 $ non-members, 120 $ ART-Lié 2024-25 members
- Show only
- 13 people
- Show starts at 8 p.m.
- 35 $ non-members, 25 $ ART-Lié 2024-25 members
Your friends, spouse are welcome!
Please note that priority will be given to our members.
We look forward to seeing you in this convivial setting, which promises many shared pleasures!