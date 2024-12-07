Intimate 3 for 1 evenings (December 7 2024)

Evenings that bring together the arts, artists and citizens to create a community of spirit and joy.





Enjoy a gourmet 4-course bring-your-own-wine dinner by renowned Chef Pierre Nief in the cozy dining room of Auberge La Raveaudière. Get to know new people, thanks to a themed free exchange chosen by the workshop master during the dinner. End this moment of pure pleasure with Vincent TARDREW et KARÈYA, piano and classical singing.

Saturday December 7 2024

Dinner, exchange and show 12 guests Dinner starts at 6 p.m. followed by the show at 8 p.m. 130 $ non-members, 120 $ ART-Lié 2024-25 members

Show only 13 people Show starts at 8 p.m. 35 $ non-members, 25 $ ART-Lié 2024-25 members



Your friends, spouse are welcome!

Please note that priority will be given to our members.





We look forward to seeing you in this convivial setting, which promises many shared pleasures!