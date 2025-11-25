2026 Membership

By becoming a regular member, you directly support our organization’s mission while joining a dynamic and engaged community. Enjoy unlimited and free access to all our activities and take part in the democratic life of the organization!
Solidarity member
$50
Renews yearly on: January 1
By becoming a solidarity member, you are offering access to our activities to a family in need. Sharing, commitment, and generosity: you become a true driving force in our community.
Sponsored member
Free
Renews yearly on: January 1
If it is difficult for you to cover the cost of a membership at the moment, you can apply for a sponsored membership. You join our organization and gain free access to all our activities. It’s the perfect opportunity to discover our community, get involved, and take part in an inspiring collective adventure.
