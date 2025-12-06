MEmbership School Is Loud

Offered by
About the memberships
Valid until February 25, 2027
For students, educators, and stakeholders.
✅ Right to vote at AGMs
✅ Digital participation certificate
✅ Access to quarterly bulletin
✅ Digital member badge
Valid until February 25, 2027
For parents of participating students.
✅ Right to vote at AGMs
✅ Digital membership certificate
✅ Quarterly impact bulletin
✅ Invitations to live broadcasts
Valid until February 25, 2027
For active staff contributing to the mission.
✅ Right to vote at AGMs
✅ Access to educational archives
✅ Recognition at events
Valid until February 25, 2027
For citizens and supporters.
✅ All basic benefits
✅ 'Ambassador' recognition on website
✅ VIP invitation to events
✅ Priority access to impact report
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!