Annual Membership Subscription

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About the memberships
Valid until August 5, 2027
Here is the membership or renewal as a Support Member for the Regroupement TDL Quebec for the period from April 1st to March 31st. Support members or partners may participate in the organization's activities and attend member meetings through their designated representatives. However, they do not have the right to vote at meetings and cannot be elected to the board of directors. Support members or partners are not required to pay dues or contributions to the organization.
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