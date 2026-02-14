FECCLQ

FECCLQ

ADHÉSION COMPÉTITEUR FECCLQ

Membership 2026
$500
By joining the Quebec Heavy Truck Racing Events Federation (FECCLQ), you benefit from :

  • official visibility on our website and social media platforms;
  • support from FECCLQ through the presence of a team of officially mandated inspectors for your race weekend;
  • designation of an official Federation representative to accompany and support your race director in applying the regulations throughout your event;
  • support from a membership of federated competitors committed to advancing our sport in a structured, safe, and compliant framework, for the safety of all.
Classe C
$300
✔️ Ce que comprend votre inscription :

  • Carte de membre FECCLQ valide du 1er janvier au 31 décembre 2026
  • Admissibilité aux courses sanctionnées en Classe C
  • Droit d’inscription aux événements fédérés
  • Accès au fonds de points saisonnier
  • Admissibilité aux bourses officielles
  • Accès aux inspections techniques officielles
Conducteur occasionnel
$125
✔️ Ce que comprend votre inscription :

  • Carte de membre temporaire valide pour la saison 2026
  • Autorisation de participer aux événements FECCLQ

