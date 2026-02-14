ADHÉSION COMPÉTITEUR FECCLQ

By joining the Quebec Heavy Truck Racing Events Federation (FECCLQ), you benefit from :
- official visibility on our website and social media platforms;
- support from FECCLQ through the presence of a team of officially mandated inspectors for your race weekend;
- designation of an official Federation representative to accompany and support your race director in applying the regulations throughout your event;
- support from a membership of federated competitors committed to advancing our sport in a structured, safe, and compliant framework, for the safety of all.