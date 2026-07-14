Membership | Aide aux Trans du Québec (ATQ)

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About the memberships
Any individual invited and accepted by the Board of Directors to become a member of the Members’ Assembly, who agrees to abide by the organization’s bylaws and contributes to its development, is eligible for membership. This membership is free of charge and is valid for a period of two (2) years.
Any individual invited and accepted by the Board of Directors to become a member of the Members’ Assembly, who agrees to abide by the organization’s bylaws and contributes to its development through volunteer service, is eligible for membership. This membership is free of charge and is valid for a period of two (2) years. Any membership granted under this category to a person who is not a volunteer of the organization is null and void and will be cancelled.
Any community organization, partner, or ally invited and accepted by the Board of Directors to become a member of the Members’ Assembly, that agrees to abide by the organization’s bylaws and contributes to its development, is eligible for membership. An annual membership fee of $25 is required.
Any corporation invited and accepted by the Board of Directors to become a member of the Members’ Assembly, that agrees to abide by the organization’s bylaws and contributes to its development, is eligible for membership. A minimum annual membership fee of $100 is required.
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