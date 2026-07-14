Aide aux Trans du Québec

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Aide aux Trans du Québec

About the memberships

Membership | Aide aux Trans du Québec (ATQ)

Regular Member
Pay what you can

Any individual invited and accepted by the Board of Directors to become a member of the Members’ Assembly, who agrees to abide by the organization’s bylaws and contributes to its development, is eligible for membership. This membership is free of charge and is valid for a period of two (2) years.

Volunteer Member
Free

Any individual invited and accepted by the Board of Directors to become a member of the Members’ Assembly, who agrees to abide by the organization’s bylaws and contributes to its development through volunteer service, is eligible for membership. This membership is free of charge and is valid for a period of two (2) years. Any membership granted under this category to a person who is not a volunteer of the organization is null and void and will be cancelled.

Non-Profit Organization Member
$25

Any community organization, partner, or ally invited and accepted by the Board of Directors to become a member of the Members’ Assembly, that agrees to abide by the organization’s bylaws and contributes to its development, is eligible for membership. An annual membership fee of $25 is required.

Corporate Member
$100

Any corporation invited and accepted by the Board of Directors to become a member of the Members’ Assembly, that agrees to abide by the organization’s bylaws and contributes to its development, is eligible for membership. A minimum annual membership fee of $100 is required.

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