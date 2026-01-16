FECCLQ

ADHÉSION ÉVÉNEMENT FECCLQ

Membership 2026
$3,000
Available until Mar 17

By joining the Quebec Heavy Truck Racing Events Federation (FECCLQ), you benefit from :

  • official visibility on our website and social media platforms;
  • support from FECCLQ through the presence of a team of officially mandated inspectors for your race weekend;
  • designation of an official Federation representative to accompany and support your race director in applying the regulations throughout your event;
  • support from a membership of federated competitors committed to advancing our sport in a structured, safe, and compliant framework, for the safety of all.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!