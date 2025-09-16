<span>GENERAL MEMBERSHIP | 2025</span>

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About the memberships
Valid until April 29, 2027
For individual members or non-profit organizations. Lifetime membership!
Valid until April 29, 2027
Annual dues for groups, companies, industries, institutions, or other legally constituted organizations. The representative is authorized by resolution of the board of directors they represent.
Renews yearly on: January 1
Annual dues for municipalities with 3,000 inhabitants or less.
Renews yearly on: January 1
Annual dues for municipalities between 3,001 and 12,000 inhabitants.
$
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