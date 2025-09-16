Conseil du bassin versant de la région de Vaudreuil-Soulanges COBAVER-VS

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Conseil du bassin versant de la région de Vaudreuil-Soulanges COBAVER-VS

About the memberships

<span>GENERAL MEMBERSHIP | 2025</span>

Individual Membership or Non-Profit Organization
$20

Valid until April 29, 2027

For individual members or non-profit organizations. Lifetime membership!

Corporate Member
$75

Valid until April 29, 2027

Annual dues for groups, companies, industries, institutions, or other legally constituted organizations. The representative is authorized by resolution of the board of directors they represent.

Municipality (Less than 3,000 residents)
$250

Renews yearly on: January 1

Annual dues for municipalities with 3,000 inhabitants or less.

MRC and Municipality (More than 3,000 residents)
$500

Renews yearly on: January 1

Annual dues for municipalities between 3,001 and 12,000 inhabitants.

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