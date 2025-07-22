Adhésions corporative au MUMAQ - Musée des métiers d'art du Québec
Grand Master
CA$2,000
Several advantages (see our website for more details) - 16 member cards for your employees - 20 single-use family passes for 2 adults / 2 children to distribute to employees or guests (including weekend creative activities) - 20 single-use discovery passes to give to your guests or collaborators or clients - Single-use discovery pass for your guests or collaborators - 15% discount at the boutique on presentation of the membership card - 30% discount on space rentals for corporate events (on the room fixed fee only) - Various mentions of your company in our communications - 25% discount on our special activities, team building, and social outings for your teams - and many more benefits, minimum value of $3040, check our website for more details!
Master
CA$1,000
Several advantages (see our website for more details) - 8 member cards for your employees - 10 single-use family passes for 2 adults / 2 children to distribute to employees or guests (including weekend creative activities) - 15 single-use discovery passes to give to your guests or collaborators or clients - Single-use discovery pass for your guests or collaborators - 15% discount at the boutique on presentation of the membership card - 20% discount on space rentals for corporate events (on the room fixed fee only) - Various mentions of your company in our communications - 20% discount on our special activities, team building, and social outings for your teams - and many more benefits, minimum value of $1625, check our website for more details!
Companion
CA$500
Several advantages (see our website for more details) - 4 member cards for your employees - 5 single-use family passes for 2 adults / 2 children to distribute to employees or guests (including weekend creative activities) - 10 single-use discovery passes to give to your guests or collaborators or clients - Single-use discovery pass for your guests or collaborators - 10% discount at the boutique on presentation of the membership card - 10% discount on space rentals for corporate events (on the room fixed fee only) - Various mentions of your company in our communications - 15% discount on our special activities, team building, and social outings for your teams - and many more benefits, minimum value of $760, check our website for more details!
Apprentice
CA$250
Several advantages (see our website for more details) - 2 member cards for your employees - 2 single-use family passes for 2 adults / 2 children to distribute to employees or guests (including weekend creative activities) - 5 single-use discovery passes to give to your guests or collaborators or clients - Single-use discovery pass for your guests or collaborators - 10% discount at the boutique on presentation of the membership card - 5% discount on space rentals for corporate events (on the room fixed fee only) - Various mentions of your company in our communications - 10% discount on our special activities, team building, and social outings for your teams - and many more benefits, minimum value of $338, check our website for more details!
