Adhésions de Helico Secours Cooperative de solidarite

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About the memberships
Valid until March 16, 2027
By becoming a member of the solidarity cooperative Helico Secours, you contribute to the collective well-being by ensuring that every Quebecer has an equal chance of rapidly obtaining specialized emergency care at all times.
You contribute to the stability and economic growth of the regions and become a part of the solidarity cooperative, for the good of the community. You share our values of prioritizing objectives aimed at benefiting the patient.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!