Tunisiens Solidaires au Canada et Ailleurs

Offered by

Tunisiens Solidaires au Canada et Ailleurs

About the memberships

UTCE Tunisians Solidaires Membership: Together, Let's Build the Strength of the Tunisian Diaspora.

Member
$24

Valid until March 12, 2027

You will be part of our supportive community, aware of our activities and events, and have privileged access for exclusive promotions and communications.

Volunteer
Free

No expiration

Welcome to the UTCE family, you will be a pillar of success for our projects and initiatives.
Everyone will find their place according to their preferences and skills.
We work at your pace with respect to our various commitments.

The goal is to have fun, enjoy and take pride in accomplishing projects for the community and our country, Tunisia.

Add a donation for Tunisiens Solidaires au Canada et Ailleurs

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!